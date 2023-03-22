Politics

27 favourite things people are saying about Boris Johnson right now

Poke Staff. Updated March 22nd, 2023

As you’ll be aware, Boris Johnson has been giving evidence to the Commons privileges committee on Wednesday about whether he knowingly misled MPs – and everyone else – over Covid rule breaches at No 10.

We’ve been watching it so you don’t have to – well, most of it – and reading what everyone has to say about it on Twitter.

It’s not over yet – not at the time of writing – and these 27 tweets surely say it best so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2