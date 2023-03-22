27 favourite things people are saying about Boris Johnson right now

Politics

As you’ll be aware, Boris Johnson has been giving evidence to the Commons privileges committee on Wednesday about whether he knowingly misled MPs – and everyone else – over Covid rule breaches at No 10.

We’ve been watching it so you don’t have to – well, most of it – and reading what everyone has to say about it on Twitter.

It’s not over yet – not at the time of writing – and these 27 tweets surely say it best so far.

1.

Don't know why but I suspect Boris Johnson might be lying. #PrivilegesCommittee pic.twitter.com/huWgUHcKyA — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) March 22, 2023

2.

If Johnson does get flushed out of public office is anyone up for a small street party? A dummy run for the fucking massive one when we got the Tories out? — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) March 22, 2023

3.

The fire brigade has just been called to a serious pants fire at the Privileges Committee. #PrivilegesCommittee — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 22, 2023

4.

He's never let a woman say so much to him without interruption. It must hurt. pic.twitter.com/NzDqToWum8 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) March 22, 2023

5.

“Would it not have been obvious to you this gathering was in breach of the guidance ..?” pic.twitter.com/dIoHFsYxdQ — emily m (@maitlis) March 22, 2023

6.

I thought Boris Johnson was supposed to be good at bullshit? — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 22, 2023

7.

Johnson arrives at the Privileges Committee, with his personal copy of The Ladybird Guide to Bullshitting. pic.twitter.com/Wozh8Wy22O — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 22, 2023

8.

The words ‘But I’m special!’ hover over the committee room, almost but not quite stated — Matthew d'Ancona (@MatthewdAncona) March 22, 2023

9.

Boris Johnson being forced to watch a highlights reel of all Boris Johnson's #partygate lies is most hilarious pic.twitter.com/0OMNaCsfRU — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 22, 2023

10.

Dominic Cummings "has every motive to lie" about what happened during Partygate, says Boris Johnson, who has every motive to lie about what happened during Partygate. pic.twitter.com/ZevwKDQ3pu — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 22, 2023

11.

He hasn’t ruffled his hair today. Bumbling buffoon mode deactivated. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) March 22, 2023

12.

Anyone who says “we all broke the rules” is a privileged cunt who speaks only on the behalf of other privileged cunts. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 22, 2023

13.

14.