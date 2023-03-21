This all-time classic funniest TV moment has just gone wildly viral again and it never fails to make us smile

Celebrity

We’re not going to check exactly how long ago this exchange took place between Dan Stevens and Susanna Reid on the Good Morning Britain sofa because frankly we’re feeling old enough already today.

Suffice to say it was very definitely ‘back in the day’ and we mention it because it’s just gone wildly viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious (if they aren’t already).

Absolutely never fails to make us smile.

This is one of my all time favorite tv moments pic.twitter.com/HEeQaFjkjz — (@EmmaTolkin) March 20, 2023

To be filed under ‘any excuse to use it again’.

I’ve seen him in probably 20 films & I still never recognize him — Frank Malfitano (@FrankMalfitano) March 20, 2023

My man is a chameleon — (@EmmaTolkin) March 20, 2023

Here's a reminder that, if you haven't, you should watch The Guest. — Paul Blart Trade Cart (@MrocznySzeczek) March 20, 2023

Dan is such a dream boat — DanikaXIX (@DanikaXIX) March 20, 2023

To conclude …

never not instantly cheered up by this Dan Stevens video 🍌pic.twitter.com/6RbNzHjNci — 𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕜 🫧 (@MrErikJackson) March 20, 2023

Oh, and it was 2014. The absolute horror.

Source Twitter @EmmaTolkin