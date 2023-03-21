Simply 17 times Scottish Twitter was just the tonic to make our day better
There’s Twitter and there’s Twitter and then there’s Scottish Twitter, which is on a whole different level to everything else. And in the unlikely event you don’t believe us – or haven’t read one of our round-ups before – here are exhibits A to Q.
1. ‘Yee haa’
2. ‘Can’t beat a father’s jokes’
3. ‘Do ya think he’s sexy’
Fuck sake 😂 https://t.co/53wGzX0wSr
— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 31, 2022
4. ‘He was running out of patience’
5. ‘Bacchialdi’s’
6. ‘The longest running prank ever’
7. ‘Aye carry on hen!’
8. ‘Trainspotting’
9. ‘Fair tbh’
Article Pages: 1 2