Life

Simply 17 times Scottish Twitter was just the tonic to make our day better

John Plunkett. Updated March 21st, 2023

There’s Twitter and there’s Twitter and then there’s Scottish Twitter, which is on a whole different level to everything else. And in the unlikely event you don’t believe us – or haven’t read one of our round-ups before – here are exhibits A to Q.

1. ‘Yee haa’

(via)

2. ‘Can’t beat a father’s jokes’

(via)

3. ‘Do ya think he’s sexy’

(via)

4. ‘He was running out of patience’


(via)

5. ‘Bacchialdi’s’

(via)

6. ‘The longest running prank ever’

(via)

7. ‘Aye carry on hen!’

(via)

8. ‘Trainspotting’

(via)

9. ‘Fair tbh’

(via)

 

