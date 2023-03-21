How to make pasta out of pasta might be the most infuriating food hack of the year

Entertainment

A rage-bait pasta recipe, originally shared by @pupmorningstar, has gone viral thanks to a repost by @foodsfun3.

Prepare to be baffled.

TikTok users spotted some glaring issues.

Hear me out….. Flour.

Colour Me Fizzy

I’m not sure who needs to hear this…but they do in fact make fettuccini noodles that you can purchase if store bought is the starting point! 😂

Misty Lee

I’m not okay with what happened here.

Dan

Always wondered how to make my own pasta, now i know, i just have to buy pasta and make pasta from pasta.

Grey

Ya know what Thanos was right…

MACCITYBISH

Something that annoying was always going to find its way to Twitter, where it was received with raised eyebrows and dropped jaws.

some people say these are stunts but someone out there is going to think this is their nonna's recipe passed down through generations pic.twitter.com/3Y5BMNOUXs — eric rivera (@ericriveracooks) March 18, 2023

Just showed this to Tessa and about 30 seconds in she physically flinched before shouting “YOU’RE A FUCKING LUNATIC” https://t.co/PC1KHFtyMl — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) March 20, 2023

do you think the ‘oh wooowwww’ men are husbands/partners or paid actors pic.twitter.com/QgW6uUzWRi — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 20, 2023

I regret to inform Twitter that the Americans are cooking again. pic.twitter.com/yBdUoGRTkD — Simon Myerson KC (@SCynic1) March 20, 2023

Italy is going to invade aren’t they pic.twitter.com/PrMyHHmd6s — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) March 19, 2023

Food reaction TikToker, Angry Chef, had already stitched with the original post – and his reactions made it so much better.

We’re not surprised he’s angry.

The recipe was pure rage bait – but the reaction was pure comedy

