How to make pasta out of pasta might be the most infuriating food hack of the year

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 21st, 2023

A rage-bait pasta recipe, originally shared by @pupmorningstar, has gone viral thanks to a repost by @foodsfun3.

Prepare to be baffled.

@foodsfuns3

♬ original sound – foods fun 🤩

from But Why GIFs via Gfycat

TikTok users spotted some glaring issues.

Hear me out….. Flour.
Colour Me Fizzy

I’m not sure who needs to hear this…but they do in fact make fettuccini noodles that you can purchase if store bought is the starting point! 😂
Misty Lee

I’m not okay with what happened here.
Dan

Always wondered how to make my own pasta, now i know, i just have to buy pasta and make pasta from pasta.
Grey

Ya know what Thanos was right…
MACCITYBISH

Something that annoying was always going to find its way to Twitter, where it was received with raised eyebrows and dropped jaws.

Food reaction TikToker, Angry Chef, had already stitched with the original post – and his reactions made it so much better.

@angrychefofficial #duet with @pupmorningstar #fypシ #fyp #blindreact #angrychef #reviews #italiancooking #freshpasta #homemade #crimes ♬ original sound – pupmorningstar (they/them)

We’re not surprised he’s angry.

The recipe was pure rage bait – but the reaction was pure comedy

