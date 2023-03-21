This explosive attempt to make a comedy fart card just gets better and better
We didn’t wake up wanting to make a comedy fart card but now we can’t stop thinking about it (well, we might exaggerate just a little bit).
But it is very impressive stuff.
‘Just kept getting better,’ said Redditor Castor_volk.
And just in case you were wondering!
‘Dialogue, if anyone cares:
‘I found a squishy butt sticker *(edit) at a 100 yen shop*. I’m gonna modify it and make an artificial fart device.
‘First, take a picture of myself. Print it out and this is the cutout.
‘Next stick on the butt sticker and drill in a straw. Prepare an air duster and when connected to the straw , it’s complete.
‘Well then, let’s press the air duster. pfftttftffftt pfftttputputputpffffftff excellento.
‘I recommend sending it to someone special.’
isekai-tsuri
What a gas.
‘Even the translation just kept getting better.’
gordigor
‘They should just sell cans already like that, they’d make a killing.’
billtrociti
‘My life finally has purpose! Thank you, Japan!’
LeTouatteRatte
“Excellento.”
Chip_Prudent
Source Reddit u/Castor_volk