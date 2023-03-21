This explosive attempt to make a comedy fart card just gets better and better

Videos

We didn’t wake up wanting to make a comedy fart card but now we can’t stop thinking about it (well, we might exaggerate just a little bit).

But it is very impressive stuff.

‘Just kept getting better,’ said Redditor Castor_volk.

And just in case you were wondering!

‘Dialogue, if anyone cares: ‘I found a squishy butt sticker *(edit) at a 100 yen shop*. I’m gonna modify it and make an artificial fart device. ‘First, take a picture of myself. Print it out and this is the cutout. ‘Next stick on the butt sticker and drill in a straw. Prepare an air duster and when connected to the straw , it’s complete. ‘Well then, let’s press the air duster. pfftttftffftt pfftttputputputpffffftff excellento. ‘I recommend sending it to someone special.’

What a gas.

‘Even the translation just kept getting better.’

gordigor ‘They should just sell cans already like that, they’d make a killing.’

billtrociti ‘My life finally has purpose! Thank you, Japan!’

LeTouatteRatte “Excellento.”

Source Reddit u/Castor_volk