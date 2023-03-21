The fabulous takedown of this ‘Elon Musk’ scammer is a gloriously funny read

Weird World

Chances are you will already be familiar with the work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach over on Twitter – who puts ‘romance scammers’ to the sword in hilarious style.

Usually it’s Keanu Reeves (not really Keanu Reeves) who is being given a taste of their own medicine. But this time it’s Elon Musk’s turn (not really Elon Musk).

Here’s what Becky has just said on Twitter.

It was only a matter of time before the big man himself slid into my DMs Cheeky little rascal@elonmusk if you’re reading this, please may I have more information on the apparently affordable Tesla Chlamydia? Cheers mate 👍 pic.twitter.com/bDtil6oasS — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) March 21, 2023

And here’s that exchange in full!





Boom.

Tesla Chlamydia, is that the STi coupe 🤣🤣 — Cleggy (@SewellLeigh) March 21, 2023

Has he sent a photo of his “elon-gation” yet? 🤣 — Kryfold Sky (@Kryfold_Sky) March 21, 2023

Hopefully Elon hasn’t spent too much of his fortune on Twitter or he may need some sort of £50 online cashable card. — David Coles (@Dave_in_theWild) March 21, 2023

After a very easy search, I’ve found your home town!! pic.twitter.com/wlcw4wbUQI — Ian Stapleton (@StumpyIan25) March 21, 2023

If you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

To celebrate #InternationalWomensDay you can pre-order my book with a 10% discount using code PAYGAP10 It’ll be out in January 2024 and covers everything you’ve ever wanted to know about romance fraud, including lots of ridiculous tweets of course!https://t.co/Bt3owYsKwi — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) March 8, 2023

