Weird World

The fabulous takedown of this ‘Elon Musk’ scammer is a gloriously funny read

Poke Staff. Updated March 21st, 2023

Chances are you will already be familiar with the work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach over on Twitter – who puts ‘romance scammers’ to the sword in hilarious style.

Usually it’s Keanu Reeves (not really Keanu Reeves) who is being given a taste of their own medicine. But this time it’s Elon Musk’s turn (not really Elon Musk).

Here’s what Becky has just said on Twitter.

And here’s that exchange in full!


Boom.

If you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @deathtospinach