This baby is very happy indeed with their own building skills and it’s an utterly joyful watch!

Well, this is a total delight. On Twitter, @TheFigen has shared a video of a baby building a tower with cardboard blocks, and you’ll end up sharing in their utterly gleeful satisfaction at a job well done…

The satisfaction of achieving a challenge! ❤️😂pic.twitter.com/1oKZPOQ9wl — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 17, 2023

Brilliant stuff. We don’t think we’ve ever seen such a happy baby. Here’s what other Twitter users had to say…

That kid is going places 👍 — axeman (@andgregor) March 17, 2023

Adorable. Future engineer.🙂🙂☺️ — SteveB 🇺🇦🐅💙 (@175scb) March 17, 2023

That's really quite impressive for a child of that age 😉 — Susan Sandals (@susan_sandals) March 17, 2023

Drunk with happiness. So adorable 🥰 — Margaret Hunger (@MargaretHunger8) March 17, 2023

The pure joy of building something that stands up better than you do. 👍👍😁 — scotty (@scott5235) March 18, 2023

Cuteness overload ❤️ — Mr. Green.sfm 💳 (@SFM1_USMC) March 17, 2023

I get just as excited being able to get out of bed in the morning!

😂😂 https://t.co/xCS51MskGK — CJ💙 (@CJvotesBLUE) March 18, 2023

