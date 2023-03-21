This baby is very happy indeed with their own building skills and it’s an utterly joyful watch!
Well, this is a total delight. On Twitter, @TheFigen has shared a video of a baby building a tower with cardboard blocks, and you’ll end up sharing in their utterly gleeful satisfaction at a job well done…
The satisfaction of achieving a challenge! ❤️😂pic.twitter.com/1oKZPOQ9wl
— The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 17, 2023
Brilliant stuff. We don’t think we’ve ever seen such a happy baby. Here’s what other Twitter users had to say…
1.
That kid is going places 👍
— axeman (@andgregor) March 17, 2023
2.
Adorable. Future engineer.🙂🙂☺️
— SteveB 🇺🇦🐅💙 (@175scb) March 17, 2023
3.
That's really quite impressive for a child of that age 😉
— Susan Sandals (@susan_sandals) March 17, 2023
4.
Drunk with happiness. So adorable 🥰
— Margaret Hunger (@MargaretHunger8) March 17, 2023
5.
The pure joy of building something that stands up better than you do. 👍👍😁
— scotty (@scott5235) March 18, 2023
6.
Cuteness overload ❤️
— Mr. Green.sfm 💳 (@SFM1_USMC) March 17, 2023
@CJvotesBLUE could relate – sort of.
I get just as excited being able to get out of bed in the morning!
😂😂 https://t.co/xCS51MskGK
— CJ💙 (@CJvotesBLUE) March 18, 2023
Source The Figen Image Screengrab