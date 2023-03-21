Life

This baby is very happy indeed with their own building skills and it’s an utterly joyful watch!

David Harris. Updated March 21st, 2023

Well, this is a total delight. On Twitter, @TheFigen has shared a video of a baby building a tower with cardboard blocks, and you’ll end up sharing in their utterly gleeful satisfaction at a job well done…

Brilliant stuff. We don’t think we’ve ever seen such a happy baby. Here’s what other Twitter users had to say…

@CJvotesBLUE could relate – sort of.

Source The Figen Image Screengrab