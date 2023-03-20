This list of birds ‘named by people who clearly hate birds’ is an ornithological delight
Some birds have truly grand and poetic names which reflect their majesty and prowess. Birds like the Golden Eagle, the Magnificent Bird of Paradise and the Kingfisher, for example.
Other birds, however, seem to have drawn the short straw when it comes to their names. Back in 2021, Twitter user @stu_bot3000 collected some of the less imaginative and sometimes downright insulting avian monikers which will have surely ruffled a few feathers.
Let’s take another look…
1.
My favourite species of birds are the ones named by people who clearly hate birds. (thread) pic.twitter.com/81Ztls7B2O
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
2.
Sick of their shit pic.twitter.com/L8EslOycdJ
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
3.
*Sean Bean voice* pic.twitter.com/76ppXtDlYq
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
4.
Why even go into this line of work? pic.twitter.com/aaJ2GibmXo
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
5.
Excuse me? pic.twitter.com/bvFk5GRh64
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
6.
.@rspb This is bullying pic.twitter.com/rPlQDqaKN5
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
7.
I believe psychologists call this projection pic.twitter.com/39yOFuDXSv
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
8.
Um, they prefer the term “goth” pic.twitter.com/guzIiaoZMs
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
9.
*Geoffrey Boycott voice* pic.twitter.com/1x11Po4Ldn
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
10.
Are ornithologists ok? pic.twitter.com/epSliOxMS0
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
11.
Did I make this one up? You're not sure are you? pic.twitter.com/kExBrdEWXC
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
12.
Men will literally name all the birds instead of going to therapy pic.twitter.com/vblBubiaB3
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
13.
More like HORNIthologists
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
14.
Imagine being this bird. Imagine finding out this is what you were called. Are you kidding me? Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/CGetwFzX4B
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
15.
Ornithologists, who hurt you? pic.twitter.com/2lrYx3b4zD
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021
16.
If you hate *birdsong* maybe find a different hobby idk pic.twitter.com/k5zMtF9zbe
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 4, 2021
And if you would like more of this kind of thing (and who wouldn’t?), then you can even buy the book here…
This seems to be doing the rounds again, so I'll take the opportunity to put a little bow on it.
🎀If you liked this thread, but wish it was longer and more expensive, do I have a book for you. https://t.co/lZ4oBZ9gxR
— Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) April 7, 2022
