Suella Braverman’s propagRwanda got a massive thumbs down – 21 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 20th, 2023

Suella Braverman‘s dream of seeing headlines about UK asylum seekers being deported to Rwanda has moved several steps nearer to realisation with progress in the construction of housing earmarked for that purpose.

On Friday, Ms Braverman took a team from the Home Office and some tame journalists, including those from The Daily Mail, GB News and The Telegraph, to Kigali to promote the widely condemned plan.

The government’s unsubtle vetting of who would tell the story smelt faintly of Donald Trump‘s White House press briefings – and not in a good way.

The Telegraph decided that the main takeaway of the visit was the Home Secretary’s ‘funny’ comment about the decor.

By far the most widely shared image from the trip was this textbook example of bad optics.

The taxpayer-funded trip hasn’t been the PR triumph the government might have hoped.

