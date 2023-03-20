Suella Braverman’s propagRwanda got a massive thumbs down – 21 favourite reactions

News

Suella Braverman‘s dream of seeing headlines about UK asylum seekers being deported to Rwanda has moved several steps nearer to realisation with progress in the construction of housing earmarked for that purpose.

On Friday, Ms Braverman took a team from the Home Office and some tame journalists, including those from The Daily Mail, GB News and The Telegraph, to Kigali to promote the widely condemned plan.

The government’s unsubtle vetting of who would tell the story smelt faintly of Donald Trump‘s White House press briefings – and not in a good way.

It isn’t first time @guardian & others have been excluded fr taxpayer funded trip to promote controversial (taxpayer funded) policy We should be there to scrutinise.

Disappointing lack of accountability @SuellaBraverman @MatthewRycroft1 @ukhomeoffice https://t.co/KtQeuWxBrS — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 18, 2023

So far she has managed to get more employees of GB News on a plane to Rwanda than migrants – but early days https://t.co/mcdVc6ucCn — George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) March 18, 2023

Don't worry about Suella Braverman not allowing the Guardian, Mirror or BBC to go with her to Rwanda. I'm sure GB News and the Daily Mail are perfectly capable of regurgitating our propaganda verbatim. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 18, 2023

The Telegraph decided that the main takeaway of the visit was the Home Secretary’s ‘funny’ comment about the decor.

By far the most widely shared image from the trip was this textbook example of bad optics.

Exactly 200 years after William Wilberforce founded the Anti-Slavery Society, here’s Suella Braverman at a facility to which she hopes to deport trafficked victims of modern slavery. pic.twitter.com/vemrAzle9P — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 19, 2023

The taxpayer-funded trip hasn’t been the PR triumph the government might have hoped.

1.

Pravda would be embarrassed by this shit. https://t.co/5kqiAHgNmH — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 18, 2023

2.

No this isn't a Euromillions winner, it's Suella Braverman in Rwanda…. pic.twitter.com/M3FXbrjWRN — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) March 19, 2023

3.

When I promised accountability, I meant it less in the 'being held to account by journalists' sense and more in the 'using taxpayers money to fly compliant press to Rwanda to promote our illegal and inhumane plans' sense. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 18, 2023

4.

and they say there are no right wing comedians any more pic.twitter.com/PD0FWrMgdE — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 18, 2023

5.

And get Lord Brownlow to pay for them? pic.twitter.com/bv0cG6xQFq — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 18, 2023

6.

journalism journalism

expectation reality pic.twitter.com/NwWjlhFhWv — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 18, 2023

7.

Disinformatio, Disinformation, Disinformation…..coming soon on Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/b6Jqs2wxR0 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 18, 2023

8.

In 2021 I was flown out to a luxury resort in the Maldives for six days to sing for thirty minutes, was given my own villa and free food and drink and in not one photo do I look as happy as Suella in Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/3V3YvTr06H — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 19, 2023

9.

Adult is as adult does. pic.twitter.com/5fpexUrtPA — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 19, 2023

10.

this government’s had many low points but this has to be the very lowest crevice of that cesspit pic.twitter.com/F1pTsWbIY4 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 18, 2023

11.