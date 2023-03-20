Janey Godley’s comedy overdub perfectly ridiculed these GB News presenters’ rampant misogyny

Entertainment

We regret to inform you that there’s a clip of GB News presenters Connor Tomlinson and self-IDed man-of-the-cloth Calvin Robinson on the Lotus Eaters podcast, airing their up-to-the-minute views on women – if that minute was in 1951.

This is mind boggling. Next time I post on Insta, might add one raised finger by way of tribute to these views 🖕🏻 On a serious note, boys need more good role models and fast. pic.twitter.com/kxPxlkIkQO — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) March 18, 2023

“These so-called Conservative women, or girls, that put photographs of themselves online with – exposing too much skin – even if they’re not showing any skin …” “Oh, the ‘Titty Tories’, yeah.” “Even if they’re not showing anything, it’s like ‘Here I am. Am I pretty? Please like me.”

It got exactly the reception you’d expect.

Podcasters demanding traditional wives will never not be funny to me https://t.co/homO8pdZHC — HK (@HKesvani) March 18, 2023

The way your man says "titty tories" and looks into the camera like Tim in the Office is killing me https://t.co/DzT4QNxMOV pic.twitter.com/qvNIA5gnbm — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) March 18, 2023

People like this should spend less time talking about what women should and shouldn't be doing, and more time shutting the fuck up. https://t.co/DEd6rrdJfX — 🍯👄 (@Konfytbekkie) March 18, 2023

"Be a good girl, don't wear revealing clothing, never, NEVER post a picture of yourself online, submit to your husband & you'll be fine." Shaking with anger doesn't even begin to cover how I feel. Encouraging incels' widely held beliefs & not helping women to keep safe. https://t.co/arDxDJe4eb — Nic (@Beegrrrl) March 18, 2023

The wonderful Janey Godley was astonished.

Imagine two Scottish men sitting speaking about women like this ? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QzoUpoMZl3 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 18, 2023

In true Janey style, she used her talent for comedy overdubbing to tell us what was going on in Calvin’s fevered brain. Or brain-adjacent.

#janeygodleyvoiceover “women shouldn’t wear a summer dress without an underskirt” pic.twitter.com/HTcopR5kRE — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 18, 2023

The satire shouldn’t be less unhinged than the real clip, yet here we are. Tweeters loved it.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 howling !!! Haven’t heard of or seen and underskirt in years !! Brilliant — Joanne Twigg 🏴‍☠️ (@Twiggy29b) March 18, 2023

🤣😂😄😆 Hilarious. The original is fun too, but not in a ha, ha way! Who are these fecking Mummies boys who think they can tell women what to do in 21st century? Bet they are frightened of spiders!#janegodley #TwatTwonkTories https://t.co/ZWR4fKjAgv — Jan Morris (@Janannemorris) March 19, 2023

Putting the fash into women's fashion. — Angry_Seagull (@AngrySeagull7) March 18, 2023

To sum up …

Janey is a gift to humanity and we do not deserve her https://t.co/LX3sYUeuPC — Cabaret Against The Hate Speech (@cabaretagainst) March 19, 2023

READ MORE

“You were all TELT” Janey Godley rewords Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefing

Source Janey Godley Image Screengrab