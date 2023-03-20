Janey Godley’s comedy overdub perfectly ridiculed these GB News presenters’ rampant misogyny
We regret to inform you that there’s a clip of GB News presenters Connor Tomlinson and self-IDed man-of-the-cloth Calvin Robinson on the Lotus Eaters podcast, airing their up-to-the-minute views on women – if that minute was in 1951.
This is mind boggling.
Next time I post on Insta, might add one raised finger by way of tribute to these views 🖕🏻
On a serious note, boys need more good role models and fast. pic.twitter.com/kxPxlkIkQO
— Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) March 18, 2023
“These so-called Conservative women, or girls, that put photographs of themselves online with – exposing too much skin – even if they’re not showing any skin …”
“Oh, the ‘Titty Tories’, yeah.”
“Even if they’re not showing anything, it’s like ‘Here I am. Am I pretty? Please like me.”
It got exactly the reception you’d expect.
Podcasters demanding traditional wives will never not be funny to me https://t.co/homO8pdZHC
— HK (@HKesvani) March 18, 2023
Omg!!! 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤬 https://t.co/YJT2AUanZT
— Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) March 18, 2023
The way your man says "titty tories" and looks into the camera like Tim in the Office is killing me https://t.co/DzT4QNxMOV pic.twitter.com/qvNIA5gnbm
— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) March 18, 2023
People like this should spend less time talking about what women should and shouldn't be doing, and more time shutting the fuck up. https://t.co/DEd6rrdJfX
— 🍯👄 (@Konfytbekkie) March 18, 2023
"Be a good girl, don't wear revealing clothing, never, NEVER post a picture of yourself online, submit to your husband & you'll be fine."
Shaking with anger doesn't even begin to cover how I feel. Encouraging incels' widely held beliefs & not helping women to keep safe. https://t.co/arDxDJe4eb
— Nic (@Beegrrrl) March 18, 2023
The wonderful Janey Godley was astonished.
Imagine two Scottish men sitting speaking about women like this ? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QzoUpoMZl3
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 18, 2023
In true Janey style, she used her talent for comedy overdubbing to tell us what was going on in Calvin’s fevered brain. Or brain-adjacent.
#janeygodleyvoiceover “women shouldn’t wear a summer dress without an underskirt” pic.twitter.com/HTcopR5kRE
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 18, 2023
The satire shouldn’t be less unhinged than the real clip, yet here we are. Tweeters loved it.
This pair 🤦🏻♀️#UnderHisEye https://t.co/JtFl4bZRIT
— lindsey fs 🏴☠️ (@feckitdotcom) March 18, 2023
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 howling !!! Haven’t heard of or seen and underskirt in years !! Brilliant
— Joanne Twigg 🏴☠️ (@Twiggy29b) March 18, 2023
🤣😂😄😆 Hilarious. The original is fun too, but not in a ha, ha way! Who are these fecking Mummies boys who think they can tell women what to do in 21st century? Bet they are frightened of spiders!#janegodley #TwatTwonkTories https://t.co/ZWR4fKjAgv
— Jan Morris (@Janannemorris) March 19, 2023
@JaneyGodley #janegodleyvoiceover is where it's at! https://t.co/qQnNADOBoi
— Claire Menzies (@ClaireMenzies11) March 19, 2023
Putting the fash into women's fashion.
— Angry_Seagull (@AngrySeagull7) March 18, 2023
To sum up …
Janey is a gift to humanity and we do not deserve her https://t.co/LX3sYUeuPC
— Cabaret Against The Hate Speech (@cabaretagainst) March 19, 2023
