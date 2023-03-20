Gary Lineker had the devastating final word for a troll who suggested he wasn’t being entirely honest

Celebrity

The Gary Lineker saga finally came to an end at the weekend after the Match of the Day man returned to presenting duties after his (briefest of) suspensions by BBC bosses.

It was a largely low key affair for the MotD presenter, who marked his comeback like this on Twitter.

Ah the joys of being allowed to stick to football. pic.twitter.com/E2JME7teDs — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 18, 2023

Although it didn’t go entirely to plan when this happened …

I’ve been silenced…. literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at @OfficialBHAFC this afternoon. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 19, 2023

Among other things, Lineker also shared this Mirror story about one of the refugees he has been welcoming into his home for some time now.

Ah Rasheed, how sweet of you. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/hNwoYd9qpT — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 18, 2023

Not everyone was impressed, however, including this particular person who suggested Lineker was somehow ‘pulling the wool’ over people’s eyes (presumably).

The ‘refugee’ was a fully vetted law student. GL is good at pulling the wool. — Christine💙 (@cj_freeway) March 19, 2023

It prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

Not sure you understand the concept of a refugee, toots… — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 19, 2023

What have you done to better humanity, Christine? — ᒍEᖇ ᗪI᙭Oᑎ (@JeremyDixonDJ) March 19, 2023

Lol Christine. Sorry were you hoping that Gary had hosted one of those non existent murderer/robber/criminal refugees you know the ones made up by the Express and The Mail? — Lover of Trees 🌳 (@gwtreelover) March 19, 2023

You can be a ‘refugee’ (no idea why you’ve used inverted commas) & come from any walk of life. You can be a barrister or a bin man. Being a refugee is not a dirty word, it doesn’t automatically equate to being a criminal or rapist or conman, they’re not all out to leech off us. — UpperGwladysBlue (@UpperGwladysBlu) March 19, 2023

Wait till you find out some of them are doctors, lawyers, surgeons. Capable of contributing way more than you do. Can we not swap? See how you like it where they come from? — economically inactive and proud of it! (@Baileyphoto1) March 19, 2023

Dear Christine I am unclear what point you are attempting to make. But I suspect this tweet isn’t the winner you think it is. I am sure the law student can assist you to do better Yours Sincerely

A well meaning friend ❤️ — Cantona & Best (@bestcanton7) March 19, 2023

But the final word belonged to Lineker, naturally.

All refugees that are granted asylum are fully vetted. You can’t host them until they are. 🙄 https://t.co/q8GmPrpNwF — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 19, 2023

And just in case she wanted to know precisely where to double check …

Needless to say, being a law student is not a ground of exclusion from being a refugee under Article 1.D to 1.F of the Refugee Convention https://t.co/aJqDTXO18T — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 19, 2023

Peep, peep, peeeeeeep!

Not as good as the government have been at pulling it over your entire head though, Christine. — Aaron Gilbert (@AaronDelays) March 19, 2023

“If you like refugees so much, why don’t you let one live with you, eh??” Gary Lineker: “I did/do” “Yeah but…that’s a vetted one” Gary Lineker: “Yes, they have to be” “Yeah but…” “Yeah but…” “Yeah but…” “Yeah but…” — David (@Zero_4) March 19, 2023

