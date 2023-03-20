The tryout of this fitness ‘shaker’ is the funniest 100 seconds you’ll watch today

Videos

We’ve only got a vague idea of what exactly is going on here, except that it’s a ‘shaker’ and it’s presumably intended to be doing some good.

And it is doing some good, just not necessarily in the way it was intended, immediately lifting the spirits of anyone who has the good fortune to watch it.

‘This is the funniest Fucking video I’ve watched in my life why is nobody laughing,’ said @tsrbys who shared it over on Twitter.

This is the funniest Fucking video I’ve watched in my life why is nobody laughing pic.twitter.com/Lfz3P2ejIh — 🚩 (@tsrbys) March 19, 2023

This should be made available on prescription, and we’re not talking about the ‘shaker’.

I’ve legit been crying for the last 20 minutes hahahahahaha https://t.co/bBdmrPmpeH — Beth (@bethgabriel_) March 19, 2023

Jamie I was howling for a Good 15 minutes — 🚩 (@tsrbys) March 19, 2023

Tears in my eyes I’m laughing so much 🤣😭 On second thoughts please don’t ban TikTok. https://t.co/31dWheuy8U — Jordan Tyldesley (@PippyBing) March 20, 2023

Bbbbyee fffforr nnnnoowww 🤣🤣🤣 — Chris (@iCwhit) March 19, 2023

Genuinely howling laughing at this https://t.co/p1HQ6Te07Y — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) March 19, 2023

how is the child holding the camera not losing it — sarah slothanova, esq (@slothanova) March 19, 2023

Fucking howling, 9:19am on a Monday and I’ve watched this 7 times https://t.co/JhQisNsPlC — Connor. (@CHPopadom) March 20, 2023

Source Twitter @tsrbys