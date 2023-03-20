Videos

The tryout of this fitness ‘shaker’ is the funniest 100 seconds you’ll watch today

Poke Staff. Updated March 20th, 2023

We’ve only got a vague idea of what exactly is going on here, except that it’s a ‘shaker’ and it’s presumably intended to be doing some good.

And it is doing some good, just not necessarily in the way it was intended, immediately lifting the spirits of anyone who has the good fortune to watch it.

‘This is the funniest Fucking video I’ve watched in my life why is nobody laughing,’ said @tsrbys who shared it over on Twitter.

This should be made available on prescription, and we’re not talking about the ‘shaker’.

Source Twitter @tsrbys