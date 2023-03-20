Twitter

Darren Grimes bent irony until it snapped – 14 funniest takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 20th, 2023

Former Brexit campaigner, GB News talking head and purveyor of the hottest of Twitter hot takes, Darren Grimes, never knowingly – or unknowingly – thinks his political commentary through.

Here he is weighing in on the RNLI trying to prevent drownings in the Channel.

And this is one of the many times he forgot the difference between climate and weather.

There was also this attempted dig at Jeremy Corbyn, which turned out to be a spectacular self-own for the former Boris Johnson mega-fanboy.

You can probably guess where he positioned himself when Gary Lineker compared the language surrounding their Illegal Migration Bill to that of 1930s Germany.

Similarly, you won’t need a GCSE in The Pet Peeves of Darren Grimes to know how much he did not like this tweet.

Brace yourself for his spectacular lack of insight.

Bart Say GIFfrom Bart GIFs

Twitter chewed him up and spat him out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We’ll leave the last word to Gary Lineker.

