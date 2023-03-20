Darren Grimes bent irony until it snapped – 14 funniest takedowns

Twitter

Former Brexit campaigner, GB News talking head and purveyor of the hottest of Twitter hot takes, Darren Grimes, never knowingly – or unknowingly – thinks his political commentary through.

Here he is weighing in on the RNLI trying to prevent drownings in the Channel.

And this is one of the many times he forgot the difference between climate and weather.

There was also this attempted dig at Jeremy Corbyn, which turned out to be a spectacular self-own for the former Boris Johnson mega-fanboy.

You can probably guess where he positioned himself when Gary Lineker compared the language surrounding their Illegal Migration Bill to that of 1930s Germany.

Similarly, you won’t need a GCSE in The Pet Peeves of Darren Grimes to know how much he did not like this tweet.

Ah the joys of being allowed to stick to football. pic.twitter.com/E2JME7teDs — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 18, 2023

Brace yourself for his spectacular lack of insight.

Twitter chewed him up and spat him out.

1.

One of the great tweets of our time. https://t.co/gv0TQgfN6Q — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 18, 2023

2.

That sound you can hear is every irony meter in the country exploding https://t.co/RkRpRxuvmU — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 18, 2023

3.

4.

No but he gets paid for his opinion while you beg for donations to stream your contrarian nonsense from your mums boxroom https://t.co/DXMpjYNV9s — Emma (@scousepie) March 18, 2023

5.

The lack of self-awareness here is STUNNING. https://t.co/e0SZpfFsNI — Paul Mitchell💙🖤 (@mrmitchell78) March 18, 2023

6.

Said everybody this side of normal every time Darren Grimes opens his Twitter and farts something adolescent onto his feed

Bet he’s boycotted Walker’s Crisps… no Wokey Bacon for Darren 🥓 https://t.co/EiVEDloPEG — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) March 18, 2023

7.

Siri, what does "projection" look like, when taken to levels of self-ownership hitherto unwitnessed? https://t.co/pUGQM3LgHL — Alex Bellars (@alexbellars) March 18, 2023

8.

o m8 — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) March 18, 2023

9.

10.

You are so hilarious. Have you considered stand up ? — Nicky Horne, Esq. (@NickyHorne) March 18, 2023

11.

No one asked you either but here we fucking are sunshine… https://t.co/bFfT8kDyfV — Peter Hanson (@PeterHanson89) March 18, 2023

12.

He looked at it and thought 'yeah, I'll press send on that.' — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 18, 2023

13.

There are pound shop political pundits, and there are rain-soaked cardboard box on pavement with FREE PLEASE TAKE written on it political pundits. pic.twitter.com/Hy8kHwghEG — Adam Macqueen (@adam_macqueen) March 19, 2023

14.

Pound shop political pundit? Mate. Go look in a mirror. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 18, 2023

We’ll leave the last word to Gary Lineker.

