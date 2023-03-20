Celebrity

Carol Vorderman called out the Daily Mail’s maths ‘bollocks’ and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated March 20th, 2023

Carol Vorderman’s been memorably outspoken on Twitter in her criticism of the government of late, but it’s not just been politicians in her line of fire.

We mention it after the Countdown legend trained her sights on the Daily Mail after it suggested this ‘simple maths problem … is harder than it looks’.

And Vorderman wasn’t mincing her words when she said only one part of that statement was true.

And people loved her for it.

Source Twitter @carolvorders