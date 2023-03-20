Carol Vorderman called out the Daily Mail’s maths ‘bollocks’ and people loved it

Celebrity

Carol Vorderman’s been memorably outspoken on Twitter in her criticism of the government of late, but it’s not just been politicians in her line of fire.

We mention it after the Countdown legend trained her sights on the Daily Mail after it suggested this ‘simple maths problem … is harder than it looks’.

And Vorderman wasn’t mincing her words when she said only one part of that statement was true.

Daily Mail excelling themselves today with even more bollocks, they’ve been quite active this week as we know!! This time they attempt to alter the truth/rules of algebra!!!

An apology to all maths teachers might be in order.

The answer is 1 btw 😉https://t.co/rKzIahmaZE — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2023

And people loved her for it.

The problem here isn’t the (very simple) calculation, it’s the fact that an alleged newspaper compounds the myth that maths is intrinsically hard and effectively discourages people (and by proxy their kids) from doing it. — Tim Fellows @[email protected] (@timrugby13) March 19, 2023

Agreed…two problems.. — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2023

Conservative Maths is always more accurate than extreme left wing Maths Carol.

Conservative Maths maintains family values and law & order.

Socialist Maths promotes promiscuity, skunk smoking, tight crotchy leggings and tofu.

Bring back Grammar Schools! — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 19, 2023

Sir Michael Take….spot on 😂 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2023

Im an engineer, maths is kinda important in my job so I’m not too bad at it… The answer is definitely 1… What on earth are they on about 🤣🤣🤣 — Rachael 🏳️‍🌈 (@techpoodle) March 19, 2023

No idea. It’s another pile of doo doo 😉 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2023

Would a mathematician even write an expression like this?

I can’t ever remember using it beyond standard grade maths, instead would be written as: 6

———

2(1+2) Removes any ambiguity. — Paul Murray (@PaulMMurray_) March 19, 2023

Absolutely correct…clarity clarity clarity…..always…. — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2023

🤔 Brackets ! 🤬 The answer is 1 ( & not 9 ) if only the equation had looked like this… 6 ÷ [2(1+2)] = 1 🙄 pic.twitter.com/k3PE7vzVoT — Sanjiv Hayre (@SanjivHayre) March 19, 2023

Absolutely 100%…..clarity….and brackets of all shapes for extra clarity if necessary. — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2023

Woke maths at its finest. — Martin Hutchinson (@MartinH51368406) March 19, 2023

It’s not “woke maths”, there’s no such thing…..

It’s BAD JOURNALISM — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 19, 2023

Source Twitter @carolvorders