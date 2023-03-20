Bra theft is just the latest of Gary the Goat’s mini crime capers (NSFW)

Animals

Anne Lomas – @alpacaanne – of Willow Lane Alpacas in Flookburgh, has become the hilariously sweary voice of a viral video on TikTok, but it wasn’t one of the farm’s alpacas that caused her to vent her frustration – it was a goat named Gary.

‘Gary, what the fuck? I just said you wouldn’t have done that – you little dickhead!’

Gary may be small, but he has a very big personality.

He’s a serial escape artist and has had to have pool noodles put on his horns to save him from doing too much damage when he butts his farm-mates – although he’s much too good at shaking them off.

Here’s what TikTok users had to say about his bra-stealing antics.

Gary went shopping online 😂😂

Frosted Buzz

You didn’t think it’d be Gary? …everyone knew it was gonna be Gary 😂

Ben Macer

Definitely a Gary move!

Longcreations

I mean, how is the neighbour’s clothesline Gary height?

LPG

Gary is innocent!!! He was framed.

Mini Milo

Priceless…..we all need a Gary in our lives.

Rob the Driving Instructor

TikToker Carl Baummie had this advice.

Gary bought new headphones. Gary is smart. Be like Gary.

Anne wasn’t so sure.

Gary is a career criminal, he has a long record and believes he is untouchable. Don’t be like Gary.

It wasn’t Gary’s first time as an internet sensation. Last time he wasn’t stealing underwear – he was stealing chicken food.

You can follow the adventures – or misadventures – of Gary and the alpacas on Facebook and Instagram, find out more about the farm on the website. You can even buy Willow Lane merchandise, which includes Gary the Goat greetings cards, from their Etsy store.

Source @alpacaanne Image Screengrab