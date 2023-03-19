The Honest Trailer for The Goonies might shatter a few of your childhood memories

Entertainment

Since former child star Ke Huy Quan won an Oscar for his supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the spotlight has shone on his early work, particularly Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, California Man and The Goonies.

That last one has finally fallen under the gaze of the funny lot at Screen Junkies, who have made it the subject of one of their hilarious and brutal Honest Trailers.

‘Revisit the film everyone remembers for its incredible pirate ship set, Spielbergian mix of humour and horror and one of Cyndi Lauper’s greatest bops – while overlooking how it takes forever before anything fun happens, is chock-full of product placement and relies on a cheap wink to the director’s other superhero films for the big emotional payoff.’

It looks like they did this one not a moment too soon.

You mean to tell me that Honest Trailers have been around for 11 years and they haven’t done The Goonies until now?! Crazy.

MofongoGal

The TMNT joke works so well when you consider Sean Astin voiced Raphael and Corey Feldman voiced Donatello.

AKAsquirrel87

I got absolute chills when Thanos made a cameo in this classic movie!

Vavy

Best part about the Goonies is when Indiana Jones shows up and takes the treasure because “IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!”

Grendel

Freaking love this movie and Cindy Pauper’s Good enough song.

FreddieRodriguez

“Magical Flint Michigan” threw my back out laughing. F y’all for that!! But it was funny…🤣🤣💀

Chihiro Sen

Holy crap, the amount of times they say rich stuff. How the hell did I never notice?

Breaking Chad

Doug Neville added this –

I love The Goonies but only noticed when rewatching it how much they talk over each other. It’s like the dialogue is everyone, everywhere all at once!

We see what he did there.

