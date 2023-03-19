22 hobbies that just scream “rich people”

Life

We turn now to r/AskReddit, where u/joeyniles9 has been pondering the mysteries of the hobby world – namely this …

Which hobbies that people do scream “rich people”?

We can all think of something, but we don’t need to, because Redditors got there first. Here are some serious and less-serious suggestions.

1.



AmKam311

Via

2.

Something that probably isn’t the first to people’s minds, but: aquariums. Good God are aquariums all about up-front investments in time, money and space.

CaptainWacky91

3.

Depending on where they live and how often they do it, skiing/snowboarding

Whieties

4.

Summering. Only rich people will ask another person where they “summer”.

ValueAppropriate293

5.

Idk if this is technically the answer you were looking for but just about an hour ago I saw an ad for a farmer’s market in a part of town that is basically just a rich people shopping district, and it’s THURSDAY at 8AM-11AM. Nothing screams “this is only for people with money” like being scheduled for the time when most people work

DrowningFelix

6.

We had a meet and greet with a new executive at my company and she told us one of her hobbies is “investing in real estate.”

PoopMcButts

7.

Car collecting…but not the “on cinder blocks in front yard” kind 🤣

AlertManufacturer638

8.

In Sweden it’s Tennis. Even though tennis isn’t super expensive, that’s where all the millionaires/their kids are.

mycatnina

9.



Mumako

Via

10.

At this point, see a concert through ticketmaster.

DepecheMoboe

