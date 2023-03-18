17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – when isn’t it that time of the week? – when we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘People falling in to the water because they think this is a gravel road’

2. ‘Couldn’t figure out why my music kept pausing’

3. ‘My hometown just unveiled a 9/11 memorial at the fireman’s museum. Think they could have used another set of eyes on this one…’

4. ‘Artist rendering of how much space my wife leaves me in bed. Approx 5000 square inches of a possible 6080. Shes the Ghengis Khan of the king mattress’

5. ‘My father’s 6th attempt to outsmart his geriatric cat into taking her bp meds’

6. ‘My dad saw this earlier today. Had to share’



7. ‘For some reason this is the face my cat makes when he’s having fun’

8. ‘Murica explained in one picture’



9. ‘Demon Dog Sign’

