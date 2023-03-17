This song made entirely of artists singing “yeah” is today’s funniest (and most positive) listen

Celebrity

Here’s a proper treat to end your week on, a song made entirely of singers (and bands) singing ‘yeah’ couresty of dustin1776 over on Reddit.

And a fabulously funny listen (and very clever!) it is too.

No? Yeah!

‘NEIN! (That was my favorite part).’

ST0IC_ ‘I like the spotlight you gave Alanis.’

rsz0r ‘Why does the No version flow so well. ‘Also I think we can all agree that no one says YEAH like Lil Jon.’

9to5Voyager ‘I like the inclusion of a Michael Scott NOOOOOOO at the end.’

monkeywithtwospoons ‘That was my favorite part. Great way to end the song.’

throwawayourtele ‘Can we get a clip of just the ‘no’ section on youtube? ‘Gonna need to lean on that for all future email correspondence.’

rudges

Yes!

And talking of songs with lots of yeahs in, as we were …

Source Reddit u/dustin1776