Videos

Olaf Falafel added fart noises to these fitness Instagrammers and it’s the most fun we’ve had this week

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2023

It’s been another long week – of course it’s been another long week – and if there’s anything that’s going to give you a lift right now it’s surely this.

It’s the great Olaf Falafel who’s been adding fart noises to fitness instagrammers and hard to believe we know, but it’s even more fun than it sounds.

Work of art!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it (and Olaf).

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @OFalafel on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @OFalafel