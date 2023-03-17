Olaf Falafel added fart noises to these fitness Instagrammers and it’s the most fun we’ve had this week

Videos

It’s been another long week – of course it’s been another long week – and if there’s anything that’s going to give you a lift right now it’s surely this.

It’s the great Olaf Falafel who’s been adding fart noises to fitness instagrammers and hard to believe we know, but it’s even more fun than it sounds.

My new hobby is adding fart noises to fitness instagrammers pic.twitter.com/lMFzcdzwEC — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 16, 2023

Work of art!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it (and Olaf).

I am way too old to laugh at this except I'm not. https://t.co/JN3gbsbWQ6 — Mhairi Hunter 🇺🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MhairiHunter) March 16, 2023

I know you all think of me as a very serious and solemn scientist. https://t.co/eqe6FJrjkl — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) March 16, 2023

Life can be tough right now, here's something from the genius that is @OFalafel to give you a bit of @comicrelief this Red Nose Day. Enjoy 💨 #RedNoseDay #ComicRelief https://t.co/YLPgGVugVN — Richard Hay (@richard_hay87) March 17, 2023

This man came to our school last summer and did illustration workshops with the children. Book him. 🤣 https://t.co/a2SHriumaV — Adrian Bethune MCCT (@AdrianBethune) March 16, 2023

In other news, I'm not a grown up. https://t.co/IjpK8EBdvx — Sim Crowther 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇦🇹🇨🇭🇮🇹❄️🏂🏔️🏉🇺🇦 (@CrowtherSim) March 16, 2023

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @OFalafel on Twitter here!

If you enjoy this kind of humour my new kid’s book might have the odd fart reference in it. You can preorder it here https://t.co/xwnKdf9wFN pic.twitter.com/1jWSEdcCOM — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 16, 2023

Source Twitter @OFalafel