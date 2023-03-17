Is this the most unhinged audition tape ever?

Entertainment

Actor and director Dave Ebert, like others in his inddustry, sometimes has to send off self-tapes to try and secure work. On his very popular TikTok, he shared one such tape – or so he claims. We can’t confirm he isn’t just doing a bit.

Either way, it’s very weird, quite unique – and really funny. Oh, and a tad NSFW.

The audition has 5.6 million views at the time of writing – and almost 15,000 comments. Here are some we thought you’d enjoy.

Dennis Reynolds vibes right off the bat.

Zapp Brannigan

If Jack from Lost and Ryan Reynolds had a son, it would be you.

jazzmin (taylor’s version)

I’m so glad I was already on the toilet when this came up.

Jake Jasome Weinerh

Can I use this monologue for my audition in a few weeks? 👀

Aron Winter

This is the self-tape of a man that has nothing to lose, and goes scorched earth on the entire industry. And I love it!

Brian Hathaway

I watched this on the toilet and it worked.

I’m going to run this, on a loop, in the bathrooms at my business to shorten bathroom breaks. 🤔

MightyTim

This I hilarious and terrifying and concerning at the same time.

Jack

Please do asmr, but asmr that feels like you’re a hostage.

Joe

Journeyman.71 asked –

Are audition tapes *SUPPOSED* to result in restraining orders? Just curious…

Dave replied –

If you do it right.

Actor Matthew Broussard – who gets a mention in the TikTok – wanted more information.

Wait can we see the audition?

As if by magic …

Sadly, Dave did not get the part. Some people don’t appreciate talent when they see it.

Source @electronicebert Image Screengrab