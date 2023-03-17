Politics

Stop panicking, everyone – John Redwood has solved the UK’s water shortage

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2023

We don’t know where the country would be without the problem-solving skills of Tory MP John Redwood.

When the country faced a shortage of HGV drivers – he was there.

Similarly, he had the answer to the NHS bed crisis.

Now, he’s got the answer to concerns about ever-increasing water shortages in the UK.

It’s such a relief to know that the big brains are working to solve these problems. Tweeters weren’t convinced.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Steve Lawrence FRSA had a suggestion.

We can’t believe John Redwood didn’t think of it.

READ MORE

John Redwood’s Brexit take invited ridicule and these people happily obliged

Source John Redwood Image Pixabay