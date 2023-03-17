Stop panicking, everyone – John Redwood has solved the UK’s water shortage
We don’t know where the country would be without the problem-solving skills of Tory MP John Redwood.
When the country faced a shortage of HGV drivers – he was there.
Similarly, he had the answer to the NHS bed crisis.
Now, he’s got the answer to concerns about ever-increasing water shortages in the UK.
It’s such a relief to know that the big brains are working to solve these problems. Tweeters weren’t convinced.
1.
Surely, surely this is just a genius parody account that somehow got verified. Surely. https://t.co/KQKThJfVg7
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 16, 2023
2.
Of turds https://t.co/tssg3vQEOS
— Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) March 16, 2023
3.
This would be a fine answer to a Year 4 question on water systems. John (age 71) has done jolly well. https://t.co/CDjcK4ikhC
— Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 16, 2023
4.
Another stellar idea from the man who said that the NHS should just buy more beds. He’s a genius. https://t.co/9E2D4CZUxA
— Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) March 16, 2023
5.
“Why doesn’t NASA just fly to the sun of a night when it’s dark?” https://t.co/YMb0hjPkqw
— Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 16, 2023
6.
The Tory Philomena Cunk https://t.co/j7UD1cSrS8
— John Harris (@johnharris1969) March 16, 2023
7.
we now go live to @vizcomic's Letterbocks https://t.co/w3C7OGc6aG
— Alan White (@aljwhite) March 16, 2023
8.
Every day is a school day. https://t.co/to6zmsmqla
— THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 16, 2023
9.
Why don’t we catch sunshine in a bucket and stick it in the sky when the weather’s a bit horrid. https://t.co/kriwB5HNgs
— Matt Owen (@MJowen174) March 16, 2023
10.
I guess this is why you get the big bucks, John.
— Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) March 16, 2023
11.
If only the party in power had told water companies to built reservoirs to be able to store all that water… https://t.co/NPGG61fyWs
— Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) March 16, 2023
12.
Instead of forecasting a recession, the government should collect and store more of the money that they hemorrhage to their friends.
Donor pockets are very full at the moment.
— Aaron Gilbert (@AaronDelays) March 16, 2023
13.
Brilliant idea also we should all start wearing the water-preserving stillsuits featured in the movie Dune. Problem solved you’re welcome. https://t.co/QD7c57nBQu pic.twitter.com/b50HHInLQW
— John Paul Newman 🌻 (@johnpaul_newman) March 16, 2023
14.
I wonder why no reservoirs have been built, Redders? Could it be because they are expensive and privatised water companies would rather give the money to their shareholders?
— Union Jack🇬🇧 (@[email protected]) (@Union_Jack_Flag) March 16, 2023
Steve Lawrence FRSA had a suggestion.
The redundant HS2 tunnels could be repurposed? https://t.co/MafMULKNQr
— Steve Lawrence FRSA (@SteveLawrence_) March 16, 2023
We can’t believe John Redwood didn’t think of it.
READ MORE
John Redwood’s Brexit take invited ridicule and these people happily obliged
Source John Redwood Image Pixabay