Stop panicking, everyone – John Redwood has solved the UK’s water shortage

Politics

We don’t know where the country would be without the problem-solving skills of Tory MP John Redwood.

When the country faced a shortage of HGV drivers – he was there.

Similarly, he had the answer to the NHS bed crisis.

Now, he’s got the answer to concerns about ever-increasing water shortages in the UK.

It’s such a relief to know that the big brains are working to solve these problems. Tweeters weren’t convinced.

1.

Surely, surely this is just a genius parody account that somehow got verified. Surely. https://t.co/KQKThJfVg7 — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 16, 2023

2.

3.

This would be a fine answer to a Year 4 question on water systems. John (age 71) has done jolly well. https://t.co/CDjcK4ikhC — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 16, 2023

4.

Another stellar idea from the man who said that the NHS should just buy more beds. He’s a genius. https://t.co/9E2D4CZUxA — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) March 16, 2023

5.

“Why doesn’t NASA just fly to the sun of a night when it’s dark?” https://t.co/YMb0hjPkqw — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 16, 2023

6.

The Tory Philomena Cunk https://t.co/j7UD1cSrS8 — John Harris (@johnharris1969) March 16, 2023

7.

we now go live to @vizcomic's Letterbocks https://t.co/w3C7OGc6aG — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 16, 2023

8.

Every day is a school day. https://t.co/to6zmsmqla — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 16, 2023

9.

Why don’t we catch sunshine in a bucket and stick it in the sky when the weather’s a bit horrid. https://t.co/kriwB5HNgs — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) March 16, 2023

10.

I guess this is why you get the big bucks, John. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) March 16, 2023

11.

If only the party in power had told water companies to built reservoirs to be able to store all that water… https://t.co/NPGG61fyWs — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) March 16, 2023

12.

Instead of forecasting a recession, the government should collect and store more of the money that they hemorrhage to their friends.

Donor pockets are very full at the moment. — Aaron Gilbert (@AaronDelays) March 16, 2023

13.

Brilliant idea also we should all start wearing the water-preserving stillsuits featured in the movie Dune. Problem solved you’re welcome. https://t.co/QD7c57nBQu pic.twitter.com/b50HHInLQW — John Paul Newman 🌻 (@johnpaul_newman) March 16, 2023

14.

I wonder why no reservoirs have been built, Redders? Could it be because they are expensive and privatised water companies would rather give the money to their shareholders? — Union Jack🇬🇧 (@[email protected]) (@Union_Jack_Flag) March 16, 2023

Steve Lawrence FRSA had a suggestion.

The redundant HS2 tunnels could be repurposed? https://t.co/MafMULKNQr — Steve Lawrence FRSA (@SteveLawrence_) March 16, 2023

We can’t believe John Redwood didn’t think of it.

READ MORE

John Redwood’s Brexit take invited ridicule and these people happily obliged

Source John Redwood Image Pixabay