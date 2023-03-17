An old clip of Ian Wright meeting a teacher from his past is doing the rounds again, and it may make you shed a tear

Celebrity

Arsenal legend and BBC football pundit, Ian Wright, has been in the headlines recently for boycotting Match of the Day in solidarity with Gary Lineker.

With Ian Wright back on the front pages and trending on social media, columnist and author @IanDunt shared an old clip of the football star being reunited with an inspirational teacher who first taught him to kick a ball.

It packs an emotional punch for reasons which will become only too clear when you watch the video.

If you have tears, prepare to shed them now…

This made me cry and now you all have to watch it too.https://t.co/KWQDHq5xwM — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 11, 2023

If that’s tricky to see, here’s the bigger picture:

We’re not crying, you’re crying…

Other users had similar responses.

1.

Such a wonderful listen. Sad, poignant but ultimately uplifting — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) March 11, 2023

2.

After all these years, the respect for the man is astounding, but not surprising. — RedBuddah🇮🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦🐟 (@RedBuddah65) March 11, 2023

3.

Everything I know about @IanWright0 instills in me great admiration and respect. If young people seek a role model, I commend him to you. (And I speak as a lifelong Spurs fan). Bravo Ian. Chapeau. — Amyn Merchant (@merchant_amyn) March 11, 2023

4.

When he was a child Ian slept in the living room and as part of his father’s brutal treatment of him – knowing Ian’s love of football he made him face the wall when match of the day was on — Pauline (@PaulineCMorec) March 11, 2023

5.

Yes, the emotion is communicable isn't it? Ian is genuinely a national treasure, and I say that with absolutely no Arsenal affiliations whatsoever. — John Hodson (@mgcroadster) March 11, 2023

6.

Seen it so many times the way he turns into a little boy when he sees his mentor and takes his hat off — Rhi D (@RhiD83) March 11, 2023

7.

Me too, I adore Ian Wright because he’s such an emotional, passionate man but this is a real tear-jerker. Beautiful to see. — Sally Burgess 🕷 (@sillybugs55) March 11, 2023

Noel hit the back of the net.

8.

If it doesn’t make you cry nothing will. — Noel (@eng_cam_noel) March 12, 2023

