When it comes to inventive phrases and insults it seems that Hungarians top the global leaderboard

We admit that we don’t know many words in Hungarian. OK, we don’t know any words in Hungarian. But after reading this wonderful list of Hungarian phrases, shared by @AdamCSharp on Twitter, we’re seriously considering learning the language before starting a new life in Hungary.

Obviously, it’s NSFW. Very NSFW.

1.

A thread of my favourite Hungarian phrases, starting with this one… In Hungary, instead of saying “my bosses gave me too much work to do” you can use the poetic phrase bekergettek tátott szájjal a faszerdőbe. It means “they chased me into the dick-forest with a wide-open mouth” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

2.

In Hungarian, instead of telling someone you don’t care, you can instead say kutyát se érdekli. It means “even the dog is uninterested” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

3.

There’s a Hungarian slang expression for when you get someone else to carry out something risky or difficult on your behalf – más faszával verni a csalánt. It means “beating the nettles with someone else’s dick” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

4.

In Hungary, instead of telling someone you don’t think they are very intelligent, you could say agyilag zokni. It means something along the lines of “mentally, you are a sock” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

5.

Hungarians don’t ask little children why they are crying. They instead say miért itatod az egereket? It means “why are you giving drinks to the mice?” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

6.

In Hungary, instead of telling someone you don’t find them attractive, you could instead say “if you went down a mine, the coal would come up by itself” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

7.

In Hungary, if someone is talking a load of nonsense, instead of saying “you’re pulling my leg,” you could say “that’s a fairy tale with whipped cream” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

8.

A Hungarian expression for commenting on the quality of someone’s singing is erotikus a hangod, bassza a fülem. It means “your voice is erotic, it fucks my ears” * Thanks to @tomzorz_ for teaching me that one (and the next few) — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

9.

If you were hosting an event in Hungary, instead of greeting the audience with “it’s good to see you all,” you would instead say összefújta a szemetet a szél. It means “the wind blew the trash together” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

10.

In Hungary, you wouldn’t tell someone to go away, but instead suggest they “go shit a wheelbarrow’s worth of tiny hedgehogs” * And if the person asks why the hedgehogs are tiny, you respond with “more fit into the wheelbarrow that way” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

11.

A Hungarian way of saying “that’s karma” is visszanyalt a fagyi. It means “the ice cream licked back” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

12.

A Hungarian equivalent to “a bad workman blames his tools” is ha egy kacsa nem tud úszni nem a víz a hülye. It means “if the duck can't swim, it's not the water that's stupid” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

13.

An old Hungarian version of “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile” is fogadd be a tótot, kitúr a házadból. It means “let in the Slovak and he’ll chase you out of your house” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

14.

In Hungary, you don’t politely ask someone to be quiet, but instead say “if you don’t shut up, I’ll climb into your mouth and shit myself” — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

Very earthy and creative stuff! But the Tweeter was a little concerned he may not have portrayed the true elegance and beauty of the language…

15.

I feel bad that I may have given the impression that Hungarian is somewhat blunt, vulgar even, so I’d like to again share this moving letter from a retired man (translated from the original Hungarian) that shows the true eloquence and poetry of the language… pic.twitter.com/5bXYLtZgAd — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) March 13, 2023

Let’s take a closer look…

Potty-mouthed perfection! Here’s what other Twitter users thought…

1.

Our language is deeply rich.😁😁 — Maxime Jaz🏳️‍🌈 (@MaximeJaz) March 13, 2023

2.

I love “Go shit a wheelbarrow’s worth of tiny hedgehogs” and will be using it. Thank you. — Liam 🚑📞💚 (@liamjmellor80) March 13, 2023

3.

I’m gasping for air. This thread is gold! — Liliana Polo (@LilianaPolo) March 13, 2023

4.

Ok, just found out Hungarian’s are awesome. — itsmeinnit (@OwenLaw76) March 14, 2023

One reply suggested where these phrases may have originated…

5.

I'm sure you have been fooled and all phrases are straight from the infamous Dirty Hungarian Phrasebook. 😉https://t.co/4plPCnUY9E — Tobias Wilhelm (@gloomybu) March 14, 2023

Here’s that famous ‘my hovercraft is full of eels’ Monty Python sketch in all its’ glory…

Source @AdamCSharp Image Engin_Akyurt on Pixabay