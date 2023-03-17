This Guardian Q&A about a boyfriend who won’t stop farting is today’s funniest read

Life

There’s a Guardian column called ‘You be the judge’ which, as the name suggests, invites readers to give their verdict on various relationship dilemmas.

And this one is straight out of the top drawer, a woman, Astrid, who has written in because her boyfriend won’t stop farting.

Here’s just a little bit of what Astrid had to say.

‘He was trying to fix a doorknob and said, “Oh no, it’s very squeaky,” and farted as he twisted it. I don’t think it’s all that funny but that’s his latest shtick. He has a very childish sense of humour, even though he’s 32. ‘I farted in bed by accident and was mortified. I’d broken my rule but it was an accident. Alex reacted in a totally over the top way. Mine are accidents; Alex just lets rip …’

And a little bit of Alex’s response.

‘Farting is always funny and lightens the mood. I have experienced some great comic moments that were centered on a fart. ‘Upon reflection, I do find it funnier when one of my friends or I fart than when Astrid does. Is that sexist? Probably. I’m just being honest.’

Is it going to end well? You be the judge, obviously – you can read the whole thing here and it really is worth a few minutes of your time.

It’s prompted no end of comments – probably a lot more by the time you read this – but they’ll be hard pushed to beat this.

‘Farting in front of a fan to blow into someone’s face is an elite level fart move. Astrid should embrace the talents she clearly has.’

Source Guardian