A Christian singer said women ‘dressed like prostitutes’ in the gym and the comebacks were magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated March 17th, 2023

We have to admit we hadn’t come across @BigNik before but as far as we can tell he’s a singer and a Christian (possibly not in that order) and he’s not a fan of the way women dress when they go to the gym.

We know this because he said this on Twitter.

And this seems like an entirely reasonable (and overly polite) response.

So @BigNik, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, probably, hit the button marked double down.

It’s all about @BigNik, of course it is!

And the reason we mention it is because of one reply in particular which went wildly viral and prompted a whole fantastic thread of its own, and we hope @BigNik appreciated it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Well, you get the idea by now.

@BigNik later said it was ‘hilarious how triggered people got over this’ and was even moved to write a song about it.

Unfortunately not even the entirety of the internet is big enough for us to find room to include it.

Source Twitter @BigNik Image Unsplash Sven Mieke