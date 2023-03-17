A Christian singer said women ‘dressed like prostitutes’ in the gym and the comebacks were magnificent

Life

We have to admit we hadn’t come across @BigNik before but as far as we can tell he’s a singer and a Christian (possibly not in that order) and he’s not a fan of the way women dress when they go to the gym.

We know this because he said this on Twitter.

And this seems like an entirely reasonable (and overly polite) response.

Hey Nik, have you considered that they are just trying to be comfortable while they are working out? What would you prefer they wear? Jeans and a winter coat? — Eric Moran (@EricMoranFilms) March 13, 2023

So @BigNik, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, probably, hit the button marked double down.

Sweatpants exist. Normal shirts exist. They choose to wear tight clothing because they want men to lust after them because it gives them validation and it’s even a fetish for them. — BigNik (@BigNik) March 13, 2023

It’s all about @BigNik, of course it is!

And the reason we mention it is because of one reply in particular which went wildly viral and prompted a whole fantastic thread of its own, and we hope @BigNik appreciated it.

1.

Women who wear tight clothes to the gym are disgusting and just the worst. You’re right. They don’t even look good in yoga pants and sports bras. No hot chicks better reply to my tweet with pix of em in cute gym outfits to prove me wrong. I’ll be so mad https://t.co/tbYLrDRn4D — GINA DARLING (@MissGinaDarling) March 15, 2023

2.

Not even a little cute? pic.twitter.com/psl9X31Edt — Hillary Nicole (@Pokket) March 15, 2023

3.

it’s the bad bitch genre ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/fGtWmyilTY — ginny (@CITYGIRLGIN) March 15, 2023

4.

Heaven forbid they wear SHORTS too right? pic.twitter.com/ABxqjfCbgy — | _ (@Power_midget) March 15, 2023

5.

I’m joining in solidarity! Cause tights are the MOST comfortable of all gym attire pic.twitter.com/BI2bdHbBFL — IWGSTWPBO (@LeamountLyfe) March 15, 2023

6.

i wasn’t even going to the gym when i took this i was just being a whore pic.twitter.com/RHHRGKQfjQ — christina orlando (@cxorlando) March 15, 2023

7.

need to start taking gym selfies oops pic.twitter.com/KAdAgrRgfw — nikkinami (@nikkinami_) March 15, 2023

8.

Leggings til the day I die! pic.twitter.com/hpIH5qIxc4 — PP (@narcxssxs) March 15, 2023

9.

My body physically rejects normal clothes, i will combust into flames if I don’t wear skintight gym outfits 24/7 pic.twitter.com/Bs2MbnzgIq — 970031 (@x970031) March 15, 2023

Well, you get the idea by now.

@BigNik later said it was ‘hilarious how triggered people got over this’ and was even moved to write a song about it.

Unfortunately not even the entirety of the internet is big enough for us to find room to include it.

Source Twitter @BigNik Image Unsplash Sven Mieke