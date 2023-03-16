This hilarious comeback has sailed into viral waters again and it will never not be funny

Twitter

The two year anniversary of this magnificent exchange on Twitter has just sent it viral all over again and it will never not be funny.

If you haven’t seen it before – or even if you have – it’s never less than worth a look.

It’s the two year anniversary of my favourite ever @UKDefJournal tweet 😆 pic.twitter.com/LTC24VHZzy — Sue 💙 (@suetthatsme) March 15, 2023

Here it is again in full, just in case …

Boom.

Oh that is fantastic..I missed that one..thanks for showing it again…am absolute classic 🤣🤣🤣💙 — Stu Lansbury (@LansburyStu) March 15, 2023

It makes me chuckle every time I see it.

Poor woman though 🤭 — Sue 💙 (@suetthatsme) March 15, 2023

And it got people sharing this old urban myth of an exchange.

USS Nassive to RCNS Hampshire, we are 1/4 million ton, nuclear powered, fully armed, aircraft carrier, we’re the Goddamn baddest thing in the whole North Atlantic, we don’t divert.

RCNS Hampshire to USS Massive, roger that, we’re a lighthouse, your call. — GWStenby #RejoinEU (@gwstenby) March 15, 2023

And also this one, which isn’t an urban myth at all.

And here it is again …



We’ll drink to that.

Last word to @suetthatsme who sent it viral again this week.

And now my heart is filled with pure joy 🥰😂 pic.twitter.com/cG8hs9ylne — Sue 💙 (@suetthatsme) March 15, 2023

