This dog’s paw looks uncannily like a mini-version of him and it’s today’s most adorable thing
Leading contender for most adorable (and satisfying) thing of the day is surely this, a dog with a paw that looks uncannily like a mini version of him.
The picture has just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by Boojibs who said: ‘Dogg’s matching paw.’
And in close-up!
It’s a match!
‘Please, let me and my son nap.’
Sapient_Creampie
‘He’s got his own “paw-pet”.’
Alarmedommitte
‘It looks like the dog has a puppet of himself on its left paw and now it wishes it would have a real friend.’
Vicinus
‘I think this wins my Internet for the day. Mini me looks like a cheery version.’
thehermit14
Source Reddit u/Boojibs