This American classroom has a whiteboard that turns into a bulletproof safe room – only 9 responses you need

In today’s edition of ‘The State We’re In Now’ – or rather, ‘The State America’s In Now’ – comes this news report

Here’s what Alabama reporter Gillian Brooks said about the new ‘rapid deploy safe room system’.

Cullman City Schools are minutes away from unveiling the rapid deploy safe room system. The room that extends from a whiteboard is meant to protect students and staff in emergencies such as an active shooter or severe weather. pic.twitter.com/mEOnYBe9uz — Gillian Brooks (@GillianBNews) March 13, 2023

A little bit more info because, well, the more you read the lower your jaw will drop.

Some facts about the Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/JVSQ2uavWM — Gillian Brooks (@GillianBNews) March 13, 2023

And this is the heart of it, the video in action.

Here is the safe room in action! While it’s simple to put in place, both teachers with one in their classroom said they keep them set up and students use them as sensory or hang out rooms https://t.co/QGDh2gFxj1 pic.twitter.com/5FEgGTNt1L — Gillian Brooks (@GillianBNews) March 13, 2023

And these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

1.

It’s crazy that we’re literally building bulletproof classrooms instead of just changing gun regulations. https://t.co/H04csndmNA — Klasky Csupho (@HolaCarmitooo) March 14, 2023

2.

Alabama is deploying safe rooms in schools while banning books in schools. The idea seems to be that kids can survive mass school shootings but not reading The Bluest Eye or a Brave New World. — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) March 14, 2023

3.

America. Where schools have assault-proof rolling walls but can’t manage supplies for the kids or a living wage for the teachers. pic.twitter.com/YKsonS9tpk — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) March 16, 2023

4.

How about a yearly gun tax to pay for this so the parents of endangered children aren’t paying to support under-regulation — Douglas M. Griffin (@DouglasMGriffin) March 14, 2023

5.

As a teacher I’m of the opinion that if ballistic shelters start to make sense something is deeply deeply wrong pic.twitter.com/l2cTLm8RZC — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) March 15, 2023

6.

That’s cool. Kids at my school all carry around the ballistic shields from Rainbow Six: Siege and form a phalanx when the teacher whistles the Battle Hymn of the Republic. — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) March 14, 2023

7.

Bullet proof safe room demo for school kids. Wild shit. I can’t wrap my head around this being normal. pic.twitter.com/tzxR3Y1YH5 — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) March 14, 2023

8.

Anything at all, no matter how ridiculous, to avoid properly regulating guns. — Ryan Bennett (@rjbennett) March 14, 2023

incredible innovation: a white board turned safe room only in americapic.twitter.com/11B1cJU2kr — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 15, 2023

9.

One more question …

These will be available to all schools free including the ones in poor districts? You know the ones without AC, clean drinking water & where the books are so outdated the last president is Clinton? No? So glad rich kids will be safe🙄 — pitchforks ❁ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) March 14, 2023

To be fair, the rich kids have always been safe. Thats part of why nothing has changed. — Pris Blossom🌙✨ (@PrisBlossom) March 14, 2023

To conclude …

Just imagine if our classrooms alone were the safe rooms….. — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) March 14, 2023

Source Twitter @GillianBNews