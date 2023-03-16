Surely the saddest (and funniest) journey you’ll watch as your plane is about to take off

Videos

Well here’s something you don’t see every time your plane is about to take off (and thank goodness for that).

It’s a very funny watch (unless it belongs to you, obviously) and has just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘well that sucks’ for reasons that will become obvious.

‘Someone’s gonna be mad when they get to their destination,’ said Cmdr_Nemo

It’s the little ‘ooooh!’ that they make when the bag finally topples over that makes it for us (like it was somehow going to find its way back or something).

‘Screw you guys I’m going home.’

Kenny_Squeek_Scolari “I must go, my people need me”

MechanicalBengal ‘I just want to know what brand of bag this is. Damn wheels are legit!’

acuet ‘Husband: Have you seen my suitcase? It has our passports, travelers checks, return tickets and heart medication. ‘Wife: I’m sure it is there, it not going to just wander off somewhere.’

626leaddit

Source Reddit u/Cmdr_Nemo