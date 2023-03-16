“What’s the most out-of-date cultural reference you’ve heard recently?” – 19 nostalgic replies

Life

The wonderful @NickMotown asked his Twitter followers a question about which ‘out-of-date cultural references’ they had heard recently, and the responses took us on a trip down memory lane whilst demonstrating the lasting influence that certain adverts and celebrities can have on our collective consciousness.

Here’s his initial question…

What’s the most out-of-date cultural reference you’ve heard recently? I was walking with my dad yesterday, and when he saw a cat leap in a single bound from the path up onto a wall about 6ft high, he said “I bet he drinks Carling Black Label”, and I cannot stop laughing. — Jason (@NickMotown) March 12, 2023

And some of the marvellously outdated responses…

1.

Don’t get me started about how often “Rock on Tommy” still gets uttered in my house — nathan bevan (@nathbevan) March 12, 2023

2.

“Course you can, Malcolm” and “Thass ’andy ’Arry – stick it in the oven” still get used regularly round our house. Both c. 1978. On a side note, did you know that Nigel Plaskitt, who played Malcolm, is the puppeteer of the PG Tips monkey? — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) March 12, 2023

3.

I described a tricky task as "like The Krypton Factor" to a baffled young person. — Kat (@mostly_sleepy) March 12, 2023

4.

I was walking down the street a few months ago when a man in a car pulled up, waited a minute or so for me to walk past him, wound his window down and shouted “nice flares, huggy bear” before driving off. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 12, 2023

5.

I still regularly say “Magic Our Maurice”. Oh No it’s Selwyn Froggitt last aired in 1978. — Neil (@_Enanem_) March 12, 2023

6.

Sometimes when I hold the door for someone I say ‘ hi… I’m Carlton your doorman’…they have no idea….( Mary Tylor Moore in case no one in the WHOLE world remembers…) — Marey Devlin (@MareyDevlin) March 12, 2023

7.

Everybody of course says “ Language Timothy”- in THAT voice from the Sitcom Sorry with Ronnie Corbett- ended 1988?! Don’t they?? — Sheila (@giddypop) March 12, 2023

8.

I still use “more holidays than Judith Chalmers”. — Dave (@MrDaveLewis) March 12, 2023

9.

Whenever one of my daughter's would shout "Hey!" at me or their mum I would follow up with "you, Rocksteady Crew!". Now, my eldest daughter responds to that with "show 'em what to do, make a break make a move!" She's 7 😂 — Ryan (@ryandrews) March 12, 2023

10.

My architect recently asked "Have you won the Pools?" when I asked about installing underfloor heating. — Pedantic Tosspot (@PedantAnnoying) March 12, 2023

11.

We had a 9 year old pupil called Heidi last year and I always greeted her with Hi-de-Hi, hoping against hope that she would reply Ho-de-Ho, but no… Not really surprising. — Tim Stockil (@TimStockil) March 12, 2023

12.

Was discussing Sunday lunch a few weeks ago and managed to shoehorn ‘they peel them with their metal knives wah wah wah wah’ into the conversation about the roasties. — Chris Beal (@ChrisBeal1) March 12, 2023

13.

We've got a load of phones in our office that don't work. I often pick them up and wistfully say 'J R Hartley'. About 1/10 colleagues get it and snigger. The rest think I need a holiday 😬😬 — #hellomynameisCarrie (@mumwifenurse) March 12, 2023

14.

I recently said plug me into a Sega to someone who looked at me so blankly I nearly ceased to exist — Daniel Zaïre (@dzaire1979) March 12, 2023

15.

Saying ‘too orangey for crows’ at anything with even a hint of orange in. — Lucy Arnold (@LucyVRArnold) March 12, 2023

16.

At break after my presentation in a school, I apologised lightheartedly for 'waving my arms about like Magnus Pyke.' Cue a wall of baffled expressions from teachers in their 30s. https://t.co/vNMFm1AvD7 — Daniel Blythe (@danblythewriter) March 12, 2023

17.

A friend who has COVID described herself as sounding like the "Nottingham station guy from the Tunes ad" this week. Referencing an advert from 1985. https://t.co/sHw1LSGNkw — Darren J (@CountingSheep5) March 12, 2023

18.

I said "It does exactly what it says on the tin" to a bunch of Seattle devs, had to explain, and immediately regretted it — bloodyexhausted – 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 & 🐘 – GTTO (@bloodyexhausted) March 12, 2023

19.

I'm called Jonny Morris, so not a day passes without somebody making an out-of-date cultural reference. https://t.co/aXfRBW2J9a — Jonny Morris 🔶 (@jonnymorris1973) March 12, 2023

This one will never die.

Source @NickMotown Image Screengrab