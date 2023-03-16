Social Media

The responses to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s logo woes are much more than OK

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2023

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing – but their logo is a lot less obvious.

Now, it’s not too bad close up, but when you see the small Twitter version, it could definitely be mistaken for something else.

You can see it now, can’t you?

Their comment drew a lot of responses – many from other official accounts – and the whole thing was comedy gold.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

BONUS

READ MORE

The US National Park Service’s safety posters are as funny as they are informative

Source Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Image Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation