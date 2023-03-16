The responses to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s logo woes are much more than OK

Social Media

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing – but their logo is a lot less obvious.

Now, it’s not too bad close up, but when you see the small Twitter version, it could definitely be mistaken for something else.

WE👏 ARE👏AWARE👏THE👏LOGO👏LOOKS👏LIKE👏A👏BEARDED👏DUDE👏IN👏AN👏ORANGE👏HAT👏 —YOU👏DO👏NOT👏NEED👏TO👏KEEP👏POINTING👏THAT👏OUT👏EVERY👏SINGLE👏DAY👏 — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

You can see it now, can’t you?

Their comment drew a lot of responses – many from other official accounts – and the whole thing was comedy gold.

Would now be a bad time to let you know that we thought your logo was a bearded dude in an orange hat? — PBS (@PBS) March 15, 2023

(says the sneezing bald dude) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

Now I can't unsee it. — Reddit (@Reddit) March 15, 2023

r/it’sacutallynotalittledude — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

Have you tried using an acronym but inexplicably have your letters touch each other? — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) March 15, 2023

why r they not touching? did they get get in a fight ? pic.twitter.com/COkJTGFroZ — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

Have you named him tho? Looks like a Barnaby to me. — matthew du plessis (@mattduplessis) March 15, 2023

yea its name is “logo” — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

can’t read with all the claps in there — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) March 15, 2023

this is the only sentient pickle we acknowledge in this house, pic.twitter.com/tSUXsTZzhC — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

Honestly, it boggles the mind that this website is still (mostly) free. https://t.co/MqPUUimxfv — Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford) March 15, 2023

OMG I LEGITIMATELY THOUGHT IT WAS AND HE WAS LIKE A MASCOT OR SOMETHING — Dyl 🍄 (Taylor's Version) #teamluxxxxx (@floridakiloz673) March 15, 2023

IT IS A DEER AND A BASS AND A BIRD ?????????????? — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

I thought that was intentional…. — Katie Porter’s White Board (@OhDangitEvie) March 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/aNZzoLR8w8 — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

what if it was an acorn with a funny orange hat — 👁️Plague Fiend👁️ (@TheeHyde) March 15, 2023

what. — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

little acorn guy wearing a cozy hat! going on adventures! — 👁️Plague Fiend👁️ (@TheeHyde) March 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/TJN9jyUf1I — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

If there was an award for "Best Twitter, Government Division" these guys would win. They should actually just call the award "The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Trophy for Best Government Twitter Account" like they did with the Lombardi Trophy. https://t.co/WRAxg6ouY5 — Matt (@MattSorrell3) March 15, 2023

Salty government Twitter. The best. https://t.co/BLCBashwYg — Dr. Jessica Sowa (@sowa75) March 15, 2023

ok but can it take the picture to my surgeon and say “I want a jaw like his” — turner 🏳️‍🌈🐳 (@tgcowles) March 15, 2023

I think you may have to lean into this look a little more — McGruff The Crime Dog® (@McGruffatNCPC) March 15, 2023

When do I get money for my likeness being used? pic.twitter.com/by60VPSasY — Andrew (@AndrewB_News) March 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/OikAHZwueo — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

Why are you clapping your hands after every word like a child at summer camp? Is the Twitter account for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation run by adults? — Peregrine-Falcon (@PFalcon451) March 15, 2023

you are literally pretending to be a falcon right now — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 15, 2023

Could be worse. pic.twitter.com/ubmZVGpQiP — Peter B Eberhardt (@whomeverett) March 15, 2023

