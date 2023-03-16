Entertainment

A compilation of Hacker T. Dog and Lauren Layfield shows they were so much more than ‘just innocent men’

Poke Staff. Updated March 16th, 2023

If you’re familiar with CBBC – the BBC’s channel for school-age children – you’ll have encountered Hacker T. Dog, the puppet with the gruff northern voice and the abiity to make watching kids’ TV a lot more entertaining for parents.

The world (Okay, then – the internet.) may never recover from the wildly viral clip of Hacker – or Phil Fletcher, if you want to get technical – and presenter Lauren Layfield that went wildly viral last year.

Here it is, in all its comedic glory.

A compilation of Lauren trying to cope with Hacker’s ad libs has surfaced – and it’s another masterpiece.

We don’t know how Lauren ever kept a straight face at all, to be honest.

Tweeters loved the pair’s chaotic interactions.

We suspect merchandise may be on the horizon – though probably not from the BBC shop.

Hacker’s alter ego had the only acceptable response.

