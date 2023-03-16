A compilation of Hacker T. Dog and Lauren Layfield shows they were so much more than ‘just innocent men’

Entertainment

If you’re familiar with CBBC – the BBC’s channel for school-age children – you’ll have encountered Hacker T. Dog, the puppet with the gruff northern voice and the abiity to make watching kids’ TV a lot more entertaining for parents.

The world (Okay, then – the internet.) may never recover from the wildly viral clip of Hacker – or Phil Fletcher, if you want to get technical – and presenter Lauren Layfield that went wildly viral last year.

Here it is, in all its comedic glory.

A compilation of Lauren trying to cope with Hacker’s ad libs has surfaced – and it’s another masterpiece.

They were so much more than “normal men”. pic.twitter.com/JvjzBJmmS4 — Basil Cabana (@BasilCabana) January 14, 2023

We don’t know how Lauren ever kept a straight face at all, to be honest.

Tweeters loved the pair’s chaotic interactions.

We’ve all seen normal men innocent men but this is fantastic. That hound is wasted on kids pic.twitter.com/hdLurpUkST — Dr Johnny Bananas (@barbedquill) January 17, 2023

I love how every single clip I’ve seen of this (children’s variety?) show involves the same poor lady on the brink of a laughter induced breakdown from a Heinz 57 mutt puppet https://t.co/0Q5vYj9YfE — jack 🌾 (@WaferBiscuits) March 12, 2023

Talented improv comedians trained in puppetry continues to be one of our world's most valuable resources https://t.co/BSSthNOH3d — GROVEL, HUMANS! It's ZOE!!! (@Blankzilla) March 13, 2023

i kind of absolutely love him <3 https://t.co/gzph8trvzV — Toast (📌COMMS OPEN📌) (@supertoastymutt) March 12, 2023

Can I just say Lauren Layfield is infectiously hilarious, like seriously anytime she cracks in these bloopers it's impossible not to laugh too she just has that wonderful energy https://t.co/CqgpveO6W5 — The Gorgeous Mrs. Gigan (@saintwalker98) March 13, 2023

“The hound is wasted on children.”

You fool. This is how we raise the generation that saves this planet https://t.co/qcmw3RU4Xk — NormalMar (@normalmar) March 14, 2023

We suspect merchandise may be on the horizon – though probably not from the BBC shop.

Someone make this happen pls pic.twitter.com/9IyybSc7Ey — Dr Johnny Bananas (@barbedquill) March 15, 2023

Hacker’s alter ego had the only acceptable response.

Cheers cocker — Phil Fletcher (@Phil_Gluvets) February 17, 2023

