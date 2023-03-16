This scene from Dr Dolittle – ‘cinema’s greatest minute’ – has been going viral again and it just gets better and better
Our thanks to the fabulous Shaun Keaveny who shared this moment from Dr Dolittle on Twitter and improved our day immeasurably.
The film’s from a while back and so is the original tweet (not that far back though) and if you’ve never seen the 1967 Rex Harrison film – or even if you have – you’ll probably want to spend the next minute or so watching this.
doctor doolittle is *the worst*, yet it contains cinema's greatest minute pic.twitter.com/nZRgY3Db9b
— Katie Stebbins (@_katiestebbins_) September 17, 2019
So many emotions in so little time!
pls excuse my uncontrollable CACKLING
— Katie Stebbins (@_katiestebbins_) September 17, 2019
And Shaun – find him on Community Garden Radio (among many other places) here – had the perfect payoff.
Fcking hell!! Apparently the deleted sex scene is 🔥 https://t.co/SIO6jNVO5I
— Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) March 16, 2023
Source Twitter @shaunwkeaveny