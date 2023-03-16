Entertainment

This scene from Dr Dolittle – ‘cinema’s greatest minute’ – has been going viral again and it just gets better and better

Poke Staff. Updated March 16th, 2023

Our thanks to the fabulous Shaun Keaveny who shared this moment from Dr Dolittle on Twitter and improved our day immeasurably.

The film’s from a while back and so is the original tweet (not that far back though) and if you’ve never seen the 1967 Rex Harrison film – or even if you have – you’ll probably want to spend the next minute or so watching this.

So many emotions in so little time!

And Shaun – find him on Community Garden Radio (among many other places) here – had the perfect payoff.

Source Twitter @shaunwkeaveny