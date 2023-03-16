Americans have been sharing the European habits they find super weird – 19 standouts

Life

It’s time once again to peer closely at the yawning chasm between Americans and Europeans – the Atlantic, basically – after Redditor pg-snellmann asked this.

‘Americans, what do Europeans do that you find really weird?’

And it prompted no end of eye-opening replies. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 19 were standouts.

1.

‘Make people pay to use public toilets.’

Leeser

2.

‘I do find it a bit odd that everyone sort of agrees nothing happens in August. Like, for a whole month, you better not need anything done – even doctors seem scarce.’

zazzlekdazzle

3.

‘I lived in Germany 3 years, I loved everything about it, except one thing; personal space doesn’t exist in lines. I’d be standing in line at a store and the next person behind me is breathing down my neck.

‘Step back man.’

SGTRhoads16

4.

‘No ice in the water.’

falconsomething

‘I asked for ice in my water at a restaurant in Copenhagen and the waitress warned me it would be cold…’

skanedweller

5.

‘The fact that many can take two hours for lunch in the middle of a day and it is considered to be a norm.’

miss_ordered_chaos

6.

‘I worked at a spa and people all around the world would come, the Europeans were so comfortable w getting naked like it’s nothing.

‘Mind u this is 5 stars…celebs and ms universe models come to this spa, and europeans will walk naked like nothing.’

flackois

7.

‘I lived in Europe for two years. One thing that stands out is people were much more fashion conscious. I view clothes as fabric that I am mandated to wear so that I am not arrested.’

Human_Ad_1761

8.

‘Bitch about Americans being loud and obnoxious when French people exist.’

Alternative-Donut334

9.

‘Specifically Germans (Berliners) in this case.

‘When you move, you take the kitchen with you. That is just mind boggling to me.’

schroedingersnewcat

10.

‘I can’t remember if this is Ireland specific or a thing in the rest of Europe, but the bathroom light switch being outside of the door. Pray tell, Ireland, just how many times a father or a sibling has flicked the switch on and off or just straight up turned it off while you were doing your business?’

kurage-22

‘Irishman here.

‘All of our switches are in the rooms themselves, such as bedroom lights, but the bathroom and hallway switches are outside the door/on the wall.

‘The logic is that you turn on the light outside, then walk inside. Walking into a dark room and trying to find the switch is something we’ve all failed at doing, so I guess it makes sense?

‘Honestly.. I never really thought about it until reading this comment. 30 years on Earth, I’ve only ever seen bathroom light switches outside the bathroom door.’

SnuffTheRooster93