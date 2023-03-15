Peter Hitchens questioned a critic’s credentials and the comeback was one for the history books

Politics

Spare a thought for the conservative writer and commentator Peter Hitchens – columnist for the Mail on Sunday, among many other things – who just got owned into next year.

Hitchens, you might have seen earlier this week, went viral (and not in a good way) with his contention that Nazis were actually left wing, don’t you know.

End this crude smear against conservatives – Hitler’s Nazis were in fact Left-wing racists https://t.co/mvP2e8MP5H via @mailplus — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 11, 2023

He later doubled down with this …

Leftists obviously do not welcome the suggestion that the Nazis were a left-wing movement. It makes their brains hurt, as we have seen over the last 36 hours. Even so, there is a strong case for this proposition. See https://t.co/Zf97tfQR7h — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 13, 2023

… prompting this reply from someone called Dr Waitman Beorn (@waitmanb on Twitter).

Do you know who ELSE doesn't welcome the suggestion that the Nazis were a left wing movement? People with functioning brains. And, history. And the Nazis (probably.) https://t.co/uRmJb10av8 — Dr. Waitman Beorn (now "slippery" apparently) 🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) March 13, 2023

Hitchin responded by asking Dr Beorn to share his credentials.

Of what are you a doctor , @waitmanb? Have you not heard of controversy, of argument between people of differing opinions in which one side *examines* the claims of the other and offers reasoned and factual rebuttals of them? Yet, despite your doctorate, you turn to abuse. https://t.co/UJV5OUqJ8J — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 13, 2023

And we’re very glad he did because the response might be our favourite tweet of the week.

Hi Peter, I'm a Holocaust historian and author of two (soon to be four) peer-reviewed books on the Holocaust. The Nazis were not a left-wing movement. — Dr. Waitman Beorn (now "slippery" apparently) 🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) March 13, 2023

Boom. Well, he did ask.

Pseudo-intellectual Peter Hitchens gets spectacularly owned by Dr. Waitman Beorn – Senior Lecturer in History at Northumbria University over Peters's risible scribblings about Nazism in the Spectator pic.twitter.com/y8gxC12Kpv — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 14, 2023

Dr Beorn later took on some of Hitchens’ points one by one, in a thread beginning here (click through for the whole thing).

So, @ClarkeMicah wanted me to address his points here. Ok..I'll take on a few. I'll do this just in the order they come in your piece.https://t.co/lhiHVncEz0 — Dr. Waitman Beorn (now "slippery" apparently) 🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) March 13, 2023

And it didn’t end there.

Dear Peter, I marked your essay. If you'd like to meet with me in office hours, we can go over it.https://t.co/LJ8robkTpF — Dr. Waitman Beorn (now "slippery" apparently) 🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) March 13, 2023

.@waitmanb

Dear Dr Waitman, I applaud your arrogance and self-satisfaction. It is at least a step forward from your original dismissive attitude. I have sent you a few replies. PH https://t.co/IifOHFSrwg — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 14, 2023

Hi Peter! Waitman is my first name but who's standing on ceremony. If you can't handle some good-natured ribbing after receiving a valuable free education on the Nazi state, might I suggest taking a walk? https://t.co/11k3p1CXfe — Dr. Waitman Beorn (now "slippery" apparently) 🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) March 14, 2023

And just in the interests of balance and all that, the Mail on Sunday man later shared his own qualifications.

.@slimslimwino My qualifications? A pre-revolutionary education, a lengthy training in Marxism-Leninism, more than 45 years observing politics etc at close quarters in Fleet Street, extensive travel (I have reported from 57 countries). There a few bits of paper somewhere, too. https://t.co/CWVOt7jfqd — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 14, 2023

Make your own mind up …

Source Twitter @waitmanb H/T Twitter @LouisHenwood