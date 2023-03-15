Politics

Peter Hitchens questioned a critic’s credentials and the comeback was one for the history books

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2023

Spare a thought for the conservative writer and commentator Peter Hitchens – columnist for the Mail on Sunday, among many other things – who just got owned into next year.

Hitchens, you might have seen earlier this week, went viral (and not in a good way) with his contention that Nazis were actually left wing, don’t you know.

He later doubled down with this …

… prompting this reply from someone called Dr Waitman Beorn (@waitmanb on Twitter).

Hitchin responded by asking Dr Beorn to share his credentials.

And we’re very glad he did because the response might be our favourite tweet of the week.

Boom. Well, he did ask.

Dr Beorn later took on some of Hitchens’ points one by one, in a thread beginning here (click through for the whole thing).

And it didn’t end there.

And just in the interests of balance and all that, the Mail on Sunday man later shared his own qualifications.

Make your own mind up …

Source Twitter @waitmanb H/T Twitter @LouisHenwood