Marina Purkiss really set this Tory MP straight on why his government uses divisive language
Writer, campaigner and political commentator Marina Purkiss keeps her finger firmly on the pulse of what the government is up to, and we can’t imagine them getting anything past her.
Here’s her scalpel-sharp opinion of Suella Braverman‘s Illegal Migration Bill.
Suella Braverman is vile…
Her policy is vile
And if she’s calling people who oppose it “soft touch lefties” then so be it
Rather be one of those than a fascist…pic.twitter.com/ydYyPxnCFW
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 14, 2023
On the same episode of Jeremy Vine on 5, the Tory MP for South Swindon – Sir Robert Buckland – attempted to justify the bill and to brush aside a question about the divisive language used by his government.
Marina tore straight through his bluster.
This Tory MP was asked why his party uses divisive terms like “woke lawyers” and “out of touch lefties”
He started chatting bollocks
So I answered the question for him… pic.twitter.com/2SKU1qp2XD
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 14, 2023
She added –
Also…
This MP, Sir Robert Buckland opposes parts of the migrant bill
Presumably because it’s illegal, immoral and cruel
But last night his vote helped get it through parliament
Cheers pal, really helpful.
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 14, 2023
This was the verdict from Twitter.
The truth, from Marina. https://t.co/CIJpF9d4RJ
— Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) March 15, 2023
If a politician has neither facts nor logic on their side, then they often resort to cheap name calling as a way to belittle their opponent
'Lefty's' 'Woke' 'unpatriotic', 'Remoaners' and 'UnBritish'
This happens in every argument when a politician feels threatened. (Braverman) https://t.co/o4NX5Ndjm9
— Graham Lambert 💙 (@100glitterstars) March 14, 2023
And the snowflake Tories are too scared to call an election, because they wouldn't score enough MPs to fill a London bus. https://t.co/vAnQc31muE
— tim fredericks (@riflemanoatcake) March 14, 2023
— Rob Dicken (@1970RobD) March 14, 2023
PRECISELY. It’s “Get Brexit Done” and all the shitty “promises” that went with it, all over again.
— Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) March 14, 2023
Marina couldn't be more right.
The Tories have created a trail of destruction…
The NHS
The environment
The care system
The economy
The relationship with Europe
The housing market
The energy market
The railways
Tax evasion
NOTHING has improved in 13 yrs of Tory rule…NOTHING. https://t.co/zdhkBzc221
— Steve (@photoSSP) March 14, 2023
Totally correct, Marina. I'm old enough to remember the Tories telling the nation to judge them on their record in government, something they don't talk about anymore.
— ExiledOne (@Exiled_B) March 14, 2023
In case you were in any doubt as to the accuracy of her assessment, here it is – straight from the horse’s mouth.
Ladies and gentlemen… I give you the Chairman of the Conservative Party.
They are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/neZ3vB7BCg
— Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 14, 2023
READ MORE
Marina Purkiss thoroughly schooled this confused Tory-voting Jeremy Vine caller
Source Marina Purkiss Image Screengrab, Screengrab