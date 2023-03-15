Entertainment

Marina Purkiss really set this Tory MP straight on why his government uses divisive language

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 15th, 2023

Writer, campaigner and political commentator Marina Purkiss keeps her finger firmly on the pulse of what the government is up to, and we can’t imagine them getting anything past her.

Here’s her scalpel-sharp opinion of Suella Braverman‘s Illegal Migration Bill.

On the same episode of Jeremy Vine on 5, the Tory MP for South Swindon – Sir Robert Buckland – attempted to justify the bill and to brush aside a question about the divisive language used by his government.

Marina tore straight through his bluster.

via Gfycat

She added –

This was the verdict from Twitter.

In case you were in any doubt as to the accuracy of her assessment, here it is – straight from the horse’s mouth.

