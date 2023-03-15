Marina Purkiss really set this Tory MP straight on why his government uses divisive language

Entertainment

Writer, campaigner and political commentator Marina Purkiss keeps her finger firmly on the pulse of what the government is up to, and we can’t imagine them getting anything past her.

Here’s her scalpel-sharp opinion of Suella Braverman‘s Illegal Migration Bill.

Suella Braverman is vile… Her policy is vile And if she’s calling people who oppose it “soft touch lefties” then so be it Rather be one of those than a fascist…pic.twitter.com/ydYyPxnCFW — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 14, 2023

On the same episode of Jeremy Vine on 5, the Tory MP for South Swindon – Sir Robert Buckland – attempted to justify the bill and to brush aside a question about the divisive language used by his government.

Marina tore straight through his bluster.

This Tory MP was asked why his party uses divisive terms like “woke lawyers” and “out of touch lefties” He started chatting bollocks So I answered the question for him… pic.twitter.com/2SKU1qp2XD — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 14, 2023

via Gfycat

She added –

Also… This MP, Sir Robert Buckland opposes parts of the migrant bill Presumably because it’s illegal, immoral and cruel But last night his vote helped get it through parliament Cheers pal, really helpful. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 14, 2023

This was the verdict from Twitter.

If a politician has neither facts nor logic on their side, then they often resort to cheap name calling as a way to belittle their opponent 'Lefty's' 'Woke' 'unpatriotic', 'Remoaners' and 'UnBritish' This happens in every argument when a politician feels threatened. (Braverman) https://t.co/o4NX5Ndjm9 — Graham Lambert 💙 (@100glitterstars) March 14, 2023

And the snowflake Tories are too scared to call an election, because they wouldn't score enough MPs to fill a London bus. https://t.co/vAnQc31muE — tim fredericks (@riflemanoatcake) March 14, 2023

PRECISELY. It’s “Get Brexit Done” and all the shitty “promises” that went with it, all over again. — Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) March 14, 2023

Marina couldn't be more right. The Tories have created a trail of destruction…

The NHS

The environment

The care system

The economy

The relationship with Europe

The housing market

The energy market

The railways

Tax evasion NOTHING has improved in 13 yrs of Tory rule…NOTHING. https://t.co/zdhkBzc221 — Steve (@photoSSP) March 14, 2023

Totally correct, Marina. I'm old enough to remember the Tories telling the nation to judge them on their record in government, something they don't talk about anymore. — ExiledOne (@Exiled_B) March 14, 2023

In case you were in any doubt as to the accuracy of her assessment, here it is – straight from the horse’s mouth.

Ladies and gentlemen… I give you the Chairman of the Conservative Party.

They are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/neZ3vB7BCg — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 14, 2023

READ MORE

Marina Purkiss thoroughly schooled this confused Tory-voting Jeremy Vine caller

Source Marina Purkiss Image Screengrab, Screengrab