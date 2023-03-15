Just when this 19-second cricket clip can’t get any funnier, along comes the payoff
If you watch a funnier 19 seconds of cricket (or indeed any sport) then we’d really like to see it. No, seriously, send it to us.
It’s a clip that’s just gone viral after it was posted by @ThatsSoVillage over on Twitter and it’s straight out of the top drawer.
— That’s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) March 12, 2023
Extraordinary scenes!
I just watched this 25 times 😂 pic.twitter.com/ICRsu6UmMW
— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 13, 2023
I’ve seen it about 100 times today and I’m still in knots.
— Jonathan Main (@jonnymain2011) March 13, 2023
The longer you watch, the better it gets… 😅pic.twitter.com/SduS1XEwcJ
— Test Match Special (@bbctms) March 13, 2023
Thank you for your tireless work discovering cricketers worse then me.
— Robert Pearce (@pearce_rp3231) March 12, 2023
my vote for Sports Personality of the Year https://t.co/hbOGtFXjnf
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 14, 2023
At rest pic.twitter.com/4P5OM7KEEZ
— Karan Singh (@firstkaransingh) March 13, 2023
That’s going in the vault. 🥵
— Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) March 12, 2023
While most may laugh at this, I’m very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment showed.
— The Shah of Blah 🌈 (@mrgnk) March 13, 2023
This is one of the funniest sequence of events I have seen on a cricket field, even with the tennis ball 😂pic.twitter.com/6AcRuTmsLu
— Werner (@Werries_) March 13, 2023
To conclude …
How do you even begin to make sense of this video?pic.twitter.com/k3aAJrpzRP
— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 13, 2023
And finally, this.
Credit to this YouTube channel for broadcasting this legendary tournament: https://t.co/onwHw5DmWH
— That’s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) March 12, 2023
Follow @ThatsSoVillage on Twitter here!
Source Twitter @ThatsSoVillage