Gary Lineker changed his Twitter profile picture and it’s the fabulous final word on the saga (probably)

We hesitate to suggest this might be the final word in the Gary Lineker saga, but we’re going to do it anyway.

After the BBC’s Match of the Day hokey-cokey (he’s out, in’s in, the schedule’s been shaken all about) Lineker has been going viral again on Twitter today.

First he responded to Conservative MP Johnathan Gullis – you remember – after he spectacularly misquoted the MotD presenter on Channel 4 News.

Here’s what Gullis had to say.

“Boris has a star quality that no other politician… could even get close to.” Tory MP Jonathan Gullis discusses the state of ‘red wall’ Conservative constituencies with Paul McNamara, as our exclusive poll finds that they would lose all 45 seats. pic.twitter.com/Urgj6bDgg5 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 14, 2023

And Lineker’s response is the only one you need to that.

No he hasn’t and never would. This is outrageous and dangerously provocative. https://t.co/56kEVyWAGf — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 14, 2023

And while we wait to see Gullis’s apology, people have been noticing Lineker’s new Twitter profile.

Looks like @GaryLineker has a new profile pic… pic.twitter.com/PRygmevFMJ — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) March 14, 2023

It’s the George Orwell quote at the BBC’s Broadcasting House (next to a statue of Orwell himself) in central London. And that’s Lineker on the left.

The last word? Well, maybe (and just in case you’re wondering where he took it from) …

