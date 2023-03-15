You can see this guy’s funny fence jump fail coming a mile away – and so could he

Entertainment

We’re grateful to TikToker @martekajeanetay20 for capturing this alternative high jump attempt – and for stopping laughing long enough to post it.

Oh, Mike Mike. Zero for style and execution …full marks for comedy value and being a good sport.

I knew Mike Mike was doomed when he started stretching 😂😂😂

Deputy1634

Prepared for a sprint .. ran it like a long distance, ended with a pole vault…. 😂😂😂

crystallized2420

The dent in it clearly shows how many times this went bad 😂😂😂😂

kenjuwan

Of course, it found its way to Twitter.

the second they panned from him stretching to the fence i KNEW 😂 pic.twitter.com/d9UUpgt5I9 — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) March 14, 2023

This is good wholesome content🤌 https://t.co/3ORHN26BVx — Adam (@CenTexAg) March 14, 2023

He had to stretch for a bit longer… think that was the issue https://t.co/0QbnkXwIvs — Sameer (@Sameer__Menon) March 14, 2023

I enjoy how “oh, he’s going too slow” is exactly what we are all thinking when he gets rolling. — Iron Cheffield (@SeanCBass) March 14, 2023

Bonnie Idaho had an observation about Mike MIke’s future.

And thus ended any plans for children. https://t.co/Adl9qDf7jt — Bonnie Idaho l ⊃∪∩⪽ (@bonniealba) March 14, 2023

We’re sure he’ll get over it – if he stretches and takes a faster run up.

