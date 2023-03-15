Entertainment

You can see this guy’s funny fence jump fail coming a mile away – and so could he

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2023

We’re grateful to TikToker @martekajeanetay20 for capturing this alternative high jump attempt – and for stopping laughing long enough to post it.

@martekajeanetay20

♬ original sound – martekajeanetay20

Oh, Mike Mike. Zero for style and execution …full marks for comedy value and being a good sport.

I knew Mike Mike was doomed when he started stretching 😂😂😂
Deputy1634

Prepared for a sprint .. ran it like a long distance, ended with a pole vault…. 😂😂😂
crystallized2420

The dent in it clearly shows how many times this went bad 😂😂😂😂
kenjuwan

Of course, it found its way to Twitter.

Bonnie Idaho had an observation about Mike MIke’s future.

We’re sure he’ll get over it – if he stretches and takes a faster run up.

Source @martekajeanetay Image Screengrab