Just 27 of the best ‘misdirection jokes’ from ‘The Simpsons’

Misdirection is a common and effective tactic in comedy. It occurs when the writers set up a joke with a seemingly obvious and predictable punchline before taking it in a completely different and surprising direction.

Writers of The Simpsons were absolute masters at this joke form, as these clips prove. Though, let’s face it, who needs an excuse to enjoy a load of brilliant Simpsons moments?

Thanks to @CriminalSimpson for sharing on Twitter.

My favorite “misdirection jokes” aka screw the audience jokes — a thread pic.twitter.com/TPfGofqkHY — Criminalsimpsons (@Criminalsimpson) March 12, 2023

