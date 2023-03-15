Amanda Knox’s tweet about Italy was already one thing, but this response was a whole different level

Twitter

Eye-opening tweet of the day is surely this, by Amanda Knox, about an opinion piece that went viral complaining about an Italian study programme.

Amanda Knox, you presumably won’t need reminding, spent nearly four years in prison in Italy after being wrongfully convicted of murdering housemate Meredith Kercher while they were studying abroad in Perugia back in 2007.

Lots of people liked it.

You have won the internet for the day, Amanda. You can rest easy. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) March 15, 2023

But others absolutely didn’t appreciate the gallows humour.

Your roommate was murdered https://t.co/T4P5mfyxnK — Olivia Alabaster (@OliviaAlabaster) March 15, 2023

But the most eye-opening response was surely this, as highlighted by @rickburin.

Either that’s the driest thing we’ll see this year or they should have looked twice before replying.

Amanda’s tweet was already a hall of famer but this reply throws it into another gear 🤌 — Cat Man Dude (@CreepyCatGuy) March 15, 2023

Last word to these people.

