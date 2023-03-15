Twitter

Amanda Knox’s tweet about Italy was already one thing, but this response was a whole different level

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2023

Eye-opening tweet of the day is surely this, by Amanda Knox, about an opinion piece that went viral complaining about an Italian study programme.

Amanda Knox, you presumably won’t need reminding, spent nearly four years in prison in Italy after being wrongfully convicted of murdering housemate Meredith Kercher while they were studying abroad in Perugia back in 2007.

Lots of people liked it.

But others absolutely didn’t appreciate the gallows humour.

But surely the most eye-opening response was surely this, as highlighted by @rickburin.

Either that’s the driest thing we’ll see this year or they should have looked twice before replying.

Last word to these people.

Source Twitter @amandaknox Twitter @rickburin/status