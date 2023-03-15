Politics

A conservative author was asked to define ‘woke’ and her answer is today’s most satisfying (and infuriating) thing

John Plunkett. Updated March 15th, 2023

If ever anything can be both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time then it is surely this.

It’s an interview with conservative writer Bethany Mandel, co-author of a new book about how the far-left has indoctrinated long people with a ‘victimhood’ culture and ‘gender madness’.

Specifically, this moment when co-host Brian Joy Gray asked her to give a definition of ‘woke’, the right’s favourite catch-all term to criticism anything even vaguely liberal.

And her answer – or rather, lack of it – surely tells you all you need to know.

Extraordinary scenes!

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @vanguard_pod H/T Reddit