A conservative author was asked to define ‘woke’ and her answer is today’s most satisfying (and infuriating) thing

If ever anything can be both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time then it is surely this.

It’s an interview with conservative writer Bethany Mandel, co-author of a new book about how the far-left has indoctrinated long people with a ‘victimhood’ culture and ‘gender madness’.

Specifically, this moment when co-host Brian Joy Gray asked her to give a definition of ‘woke’, the right’s favourite catch-all term to criticism anything even vaguely liberal.

And her answer – or rather, lack of it – surely tells you all you need to know.

LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define “wokeness” pic.twitter.com/uwRSSH0LaM — The Vanguard (@vanguard_pod) March 14, 2023

Extraordinary scenes!

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Like ‘political correctness’ before it, the people who most use the word ‘woke’ as a pejorative can rarely tell you what it means. https://t.co/CoReV3jvdr — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 15, 2023

This is perfect. See how easy this was, journalists? https://t.co/AXsrV8A6Ey — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 15, 2023

She can define “woke” just fine. But she doesn’t want to expose herself. Woke, to her, is a code word that people like her can use to tap into certain listeners’ bigotries while not having to explicitly defend the propriety of those bigotries. — Brando Simeo Starkey (@BrandoStarkey) March 15, 2023

if there’s a better illustration of conservative brain rot, i haven’t seen it pic.twitter.com/iuGw7KVp3h — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) March 15, 2023

Is anyone surprised that she can’t define the word “woke”? https://t.co/aosfcTyH4k — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 15, 2023

the extra embarrassing part of this is that "define wokeness" has been a left/liberal gotcha question for a while now, and this lady who wrote a book on the topic couldn't even put together two sentences of workshopped bullshit to respond to it https://t.co/EFElfliLK5 — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) March 15, 2023

“It’s hard to explain in a 15 second soundbite…” No, it’s hard to explain an imaginary idea the right created. — Dude_In_The_Desert ❁ 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) March 15, 2023

HAH! If you attack people for being woke, but then your brain breaks when asked to define it, then yeah, "This is gonna be one of those moments that goes viral" pic.twitter.com/rQWjiarRDU — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 15, 2023

To conclude …

"This is gonna be one of those moments that goes viral." https://t.co/E3KlbAzjKT — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 15, 2023

Source Twitter @vanguard_pod H/T Reddit