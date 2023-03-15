17 fabulously funny pieces of advice that are also a useful life lesson

Life

It turns out that useful advice and funny advice do not have to be mutually exclusive.

In fact, very funny pieces of advice can also be very useful, as these 17 fabulous nuggets of wisdom will attest.

1. ‘Some tree-some advice from a tree!’

2. ‘Regular everyday advice’

3. ‘Solid life advice from the local museum’

4. ‘Our local pizza place gives excellent advice’



5. ‘Helpful Advice’

6. ‘Solid advice for southerners driving on snow’

7. ‘This is some sound life advice’

8. ‘Weekend Safety Brief’

9. ‘Yunosuke Is Wise Beyond His Years’

