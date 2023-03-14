When it’s your first time on a farm and you haven’t touched an electric fence before

Videos

Not only have we never touched an electric fence, we try not to touch any fence full stop, just in case it’s electric and they forgot to put a sign up.

No such fears, however, for these intrepid travellers, whose clip has just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @gnuman1979.

It’s a very funny watch and a salutary lesson for us all.

Holy shit, that's hilarious. Fuckers are going to glow in the dark. pic.twitter.com/lKIkc8ga0A — jamie (@gnuman1979) March 14, 2023

And if you want more – a lot more – of that sort of thing, here’s the original full length video from YouTube.

I used to grab my sisters hand then grab the fence with my other….lol — The Rubber Chicken (@Gunblaze1969) March 14, 2023

The answer to the questions: why women live longer. — (@merry_ghouled) March 14, 2023

Once, going under an electrified fence, I got zapped in the forehead. This event may explain many of the events that have followed. — ☮️ Fred Freaky Duarf ☮️ (@tualgorithm) March 14, 2023

How it started vs. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/JrlzYvmC27 — ATYPICAL MAN (@BRedmonComedy) March 14, 2023

And it took us back to this all-time classic from back in the day.

Absolute tears.

Source Twitter @gnuman1979 YouTube