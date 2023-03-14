Videos

When it’s your first time on a farm and you haven’t touched an electric fence before

John Plunkett. Updated March 14th, 2023

Not only have we never touched an electric fence, we try not to touch any fence full stop, just in case it’s electric and they forgot to put a sign up.

No such fears, however, for these intrepid travellers, whose clip has just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @gnuman1979.

It’s a very funny watch and a salutary lesson for us all.

And if you want more – a lot more – of that sort of thing, here’s the original full length video from YouTube.

And it took us back to this all-time classic from back in the day.

Absolute tears.

Source Twitter @gnuman1979 YouTube