There’s no getting away from the weirdness of this Latvian rail safety ad

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2023

There’s a long history of public safety films being absolutely terrifying and a little scarring to the horrified kids who watched them – but if they stop you messing about on escalators or with old fridges, it’s all worth it – right?

Over on Twitter, Swedish House Furniture – @UkuleleKev – has shared this amazing animation about respecting railways – and what happens if you don’t.

Aardman it is not!

It’s like the time Daleks could suddenly fly. Here’s what tweeters have been saying.

via Gfycat

Catherine – @ciderlass – was remarkably chill about an engine chasing kids upstairs.

But let’s take a look at one of the old warning films she might have seen.

She may have a point.

You can watch more Latvian railway safety ads here – if you dare.

