There’s no getting away from the weirdness of this Latvian rail safety ad

There’s a long history of public safety films being absolutely terrifying and a little scarring to the horrified kids who watched them – but if they stop you messing about on escalators or with old fridges, it’s all worth it – right?

Over on Twitter, Swedish House Furniture – @UkuleleKev – has shared this amazing animation about respecting railways – and what happens if you don’t.

Aardman it is not!

This should have won an Oscar pic.twitter.com/EIEmjGHiC7 — Swedish House Furniture (@UkuleleKev) March 13, 2023

It’s like the time Daleks could suddenly fly. Here’s what tweeters have been saying.

I think this is Latvian for Fuck Around And Find Out https://t.co/VfOPPyBbAS — Hamble was a Girlboss (@Prof_Quiteamess) March 14, 2023

Consequences : The Movie https://t.co/HX6SaicWlX — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) March 14, 2023

You think you know where this is going….oh, you of such small minds. https://t.co/CmXKsOPO1r — Haunt Ninja (@anjinanhut) March 14, 2023

In Latvia, train catch you https://t.co/0d5bd8vC1f — Andy Elms (@aiyeethesquid) March 14, 2023

Like the Spielberg film Duel, except with a rural service locomotive. — mike elrick [email protected] (@elrick1) March 13, 2023

via Gfycat

Catherine – @ciderlass – was remarkably chill about an engine chasing kids upstairs.

I love this. And it's slightly less terrifying than the safety videos of my youth… https://t.co/7HpF3N0DfB — Catherine (@ciderlass) March 14, 2023

But let’s take a look at one of the old warning films she might have seen.

She may have a point.

You can watch more Latvian railway safety ads here – if you dare.

