There’s no getting away from the weirdness of this Latvian rail safety ad
There’s a long history of public safety films being absolutely terrifying and a little scarring to the horrified kids who watched them – but if they stop you messing about on escalators or with old fridges, it’s all worth it – right?
Over on Twitter, Swedish House Furniture – @UkuleleKev – has shared this amazing animation about respecting railways – and what happens if you don’t.
Aardman it is not!
This should have won an Oscar pic.twitter.com/EIEmjGHiC7
— Swedish House Furniture (@UkuleleKev) March 13, 2023
It’s like the time Daleks could suddenly fly. Here’s what tweeters have been saying.
I think this is Latvian for Fuck Around And Find Out https://t.co/VfOPPyBbAS
— Hamble was a Girlboss (@Prof_Quiteamess) March 14, 2023
Consequences : The Movie https://t.co/HX6SaicWlX
— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) March 14, 2023
You think you know where this is going….oh, you of such small minds. https://t.co/CmXKsOPO1r
— Haunt Ninja (@anjinanhut) March 14, 2023
In Latvia, train catch you https://t.co/0d5bd8vC1f
— Andy Elms (@aiyeethesquid) March 14, 2023
Like the Spielberg film Duel, except with a rural service locomotive.
— mike elrick [email protected] (@elrick1) March 13, 2023
Catherine – @ciderlass – was remarkably chill about an engine chasing kids upstairs.
I love this. And it's slightly less terrifying than the safety videos of my youth… https://t.co/7HpF3N0DfB
— Catherine (@ciderlass) March 14, 2023
But let’s take a look at one of the old warning films she might have seen.
She may have a point.
You can watch more Latvian railway safety ads here – if you dare.
