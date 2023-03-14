This conversation starter on Tinder is on an entirely different level
Over on Twitter @ask_aubry shared an absolutely amazing ice-breaker question spotted on Tinder. It’s a hell of a lot more creative and left-field than your standard fare of ‘What kind of music do you like?’.
Found on Tinder, absolutely into this banger of a convo starter. pic.twitter.com/6P5R8mgw9g
— AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) March 11, 2023
Let’s have a proper look…
Brilliantly bizarre and utterly hilarious. What we wouldn’t give to read the reply, and to know if it was the beginning of a beautiful romance.
Other Twitter users were equally as impressed, with some imagining the replies they would have come up with…
that's actually a great opener, far better than just saying, "hey how are you?"
if someone opened like this, chances are that they are someone who could carry an interesting conversation for sure.
— adrien ᥫ᭡ (@freedomxbird) March 11, 2023
“It’s… complicated. There are many layers to it.”
— bill yikes (@FreakLimner) March 11, 2023
Depends. Is it a red, yellow, sweet, or green onion. The details are very important.
— Harley Novak (@HarleyWartooth) March 11, 2023
Embrace your weirdness, I say. Further contact would depend on how he reacts to my answer and if all following exchanges are of the same kind pic.twitter.com/CBUucXVapi
— Céline Talbot (@afinalattempt) March 11, 2023
when you compare the two, lying seems like the better option. lying isn't always good but it can be a tool sometimes.
if you tell the truth, they die knowing they died for absolutely nothing (assuming the onion isn't a secret code💀).
but if you lie…
— Figgy Pudding (@F1ggyPudd1ng) March 11, 2023
I'm not gonna lie, this would pull me in. This is 100% the way to make me want to respond. It was potentially incel-fedora-doffing territory and then he comes out with the onion and now it's a hilarious test of honestly versus deathbed comfort? I'm all the way in.
— Henri Hart – Querying 'Corner House' (@HenriHartWrites) March 11, 2023
Tbh I’d probably just freeze in panic until he died and it was too late to make a decision.
— Isabella (@IsabelAphrael) March 11, 2023
I mean…it’s better than “send noods”
— MrsChapstick (@awkward_kc) March 11, 2023
"It's… it's the plans for the invasion. I'm sorry to leave you in such a hurry, but, I have to get these to the Ministry of War right away."
"…it's.. it's a diagram of an onion, isn't it?"
"–yes-"
"Damnit." *expires*
— Brandon (@CrownedSun) March 11, 2023
Wonderful stuff.
