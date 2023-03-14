This conversation starter on Tinder is on an entirely different level

Social Media

Over on Twitter @ask_aubry shared an absolutely amazing ice-breaker question spotted on Tinder. It’s a hell of a lot more creative and left-field than your standard fare of ‘What kind of music do you like?’.

Found on Tinder, absolutely into this banger of a convo starter. pic.twitter.com/6P5R8mgw9g — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) March 11, 2023

Let’s have a proper look…

Brilliantly bizarre and utterly hilarious. What we wouldn’t give to read the reply, and to know if it was the beginning of a beautiful romance.

Other Twitter users were equally as impressed, with some imagining the replies they would have come up with…

that's actually a great opener, far better than just saying, "hey how are you?" if someone opened like this, chances are that they are someone who could carry an interesting conversation for sure. — adrien ᥫ᭡ (@freedomxbird) March 11, 2023

“It’s… complicated. There are many layers to it.” — bill yikes (@FreakLimner) March 11, 2023

Depends. Is it a red, yellow, sweet, or green onion. The details are very important. — Harley Novak (@HarleyWartooth) March 11, 2023

Embrace your weirdness, I say. Further contact would depend on how he reacts to my answer and if all following exchanges are of the same kind pic.twitter.com/CBUucXVapi — Céline Talbot (@afinalattempt) March 11, 2023

when you compare the two, lying seems like the better option. lying isn't always good but it can be a tool sometimes. if you tell the truth, they die knowing they died for absolutely nothing (assuming the onion isn't a secret code💀). but if you lie… — Figgy Pudding (@F1ggyPudd1ng) March 11, 2023

I'm not gonna lie, this would pull me in. This is 100% the way to make me want to respond. It was potentially incel-fedora-doffing territory and then he comes out with the onion and now it's a hilarious test of honestly versus deathbed comfort? I'm all the way in. — Henri Hart – Querying 'Corner House' (@HenriHartWrites) March 11, 2023

Tbh I’d probably just freeze in panic until he died and it was too late to make a decision. — Isabella (@IsabelAphrael) March 11, 2023

I mean…it’s better than “send noods” — MrsChapstick (@awkward_kc) March 11, 2023

"It's… it's the plans for the invasion. I'm sorry to leave you in such a hurry, but, I have to get these to the Ministry of War right away." "…it's.. it's a diagram of an onion, isn't it?" "–yes-" "Damnit." *expires* — Brandon (@CrownedSun) March 11, 2023

Wonderful stuff.

Source @ask_aubry Image @ask_aubry, Yogas design on Unsplash