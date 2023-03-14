So little happens in this 13 second clip but it is so, so funny

Animals

If you only watch one funny dog video today – and it’s not really about the dog (well, it is) then make it this one.

It’s a 13-second clip which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

As someone who has walked 100+ pound Bouvier puppies, I can attest, rabbits are irresistible. 🐇 https://t.co/EBkfDy3pEA — Mary Fernando MD (@MaryFernando_) March 13, 2023

Someone should of yelled to her the same words I yelled at my 70 year-old pops as his dobie dragged him through an obstacle course “let go of the leash” — Chris (@LCSeward) March 13, 2023

I can relate to this sooo much! 😂 https://t.co/wh53HHaUQm — Heidi Social (@HeidiSocial) March 13, 2023

And this is why I have a cat. 🤣 https://t.co/b5C4SqdOVG — Howllr 🇨🇦 🌻 (@howllr) March 13, 2023

How the daughter is keeping her composure I do not know. I'd be absolutely breaking my ass laughing if that was my mother. https://t.co/5pxg0fH4Fm — Breandán (@truthiness2010) March 13, 2023

Not everyone was convinced it was the real thing.

But this one apparently, well, have a watch for yourself.

That looks a tad staged, whereas this one is realhttps://t.co/u2jXH29hrI — Christopher Ramsay🌻 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@IOTEChris) March 13, 2023

Source Twitter @buitengebieden