Simply 9 times Hugh Grant made our day so much better on Twitter

Celebrity

As you can’t possibly failed to have noticed by now, Hugh Grant went viral at this year’s Oscars with his fabulously deadpan red carpet interview with most enthusiastic American interviewer, Ashley Graham.

And it wasn’t the first time Grant has made our day so much better (and we’re not just talking about Paddington 2).

So we rounded up 9 of our favourite Hugh Grant moments on Twitter (and beyond).

1. When he really wasn’t playing the game on the Oscars red carpet

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

2. When Liz Hurley made marmalade in lockdown

Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade are nestling in my larder and another sack of Seville oranges await me 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pynXa3lgso — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 17, 2021

3. When he presented an Oscar with Andie McDowell

HUGH GRANT Y ANDY MC DOWELL.

Los actores top de los 90.

Como pasa el tiempo. pic.twitter.com/TVtHwRLpwE — vamos 🇦🇷 💪 (@grislu) March 13, 2023

4. When Piers Morgan trolled Steve Coogan for talking politics

Steve Coogan – The future of the country is at stake… & these right-wing Tory fundamentalist politicians, who pray on people’s prejudices, need to be hobbled.#GE2019 #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/1Q4tOuBHti — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 11, 2019

Who gives a flying f*ck what Coogan & Grant have to say about this election? Honestly, the stupefying pomposity of these clowns trying to thwart democracy is beyond parody. https://t.co/jpSOSBIGli — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2019

You’ve changed. You used to care so much about what actors said that the paper you edited hacked Nigel Havers phone for years while his wife was dying of cancer. https://t.co/kO2a8jAdkF — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 11, 2019

5. When he had this to say to Boris Johnson

You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019

6. When Jacob Rees-Mogg wanged on about happy British fish

7. When people trolled him for campaigning at the general election

To my dear trolls. Hope this is helpful. Now you have more time to spend with mummy. pic.twitter.com/FbbyC286cZ — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 5, 2019

8. Whe he responded to Nigel Farage’s ‘green policy referendum’

I am launching a new campaign to kill of Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda. We demand a referendum on Net Zero. Read all about it in the Mail on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SRcqFspVCb — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 5, 2022

Russian warship – go fuck yourself. https://t.co/UoAyHzz6P1 — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 5, 2022

9. And finally, when he said this about an Aussie fan’s NSFW scarf

The Australian fans have really taken it too far against Peru. Disgraceful. #AUSPER pic.twitter.com/IV7W9XApxJ — Nick Hilton (@nickfthilton) June 26, 2018

I did. A Very English Scandal. Amazon Prime from Friday. https://t.co/6ANoH1kpY3 — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 26, 2018

Follow @HackedOffHugh on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @HackedOffHugh