Politics

Nigel Farage accused Gary Lineker of spreading hate and we’re all at irony’s funeral now

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2023

The Free-speech Brigade are remarkably upset that Gary Lineker was able to say what he thought, in his own time, on his own Twitter account – and perhaps none more so than Dover beachcomber, Nigel Farage.

Farage tweet - This is a bad shameful day for the BBC and will come as sickening news to licence fee payers

Farage tweet - It’s game, set and match to Gary Lineker and the radical left. Tonight on Farage at 7pm, I’m asking: Is the BBC now beyond hope?

Andrew Bridgen got sacked for making WW2 references as an MP. So should Gary Lineker as a taxpayer-funded BBC pundit!

He’s really banging that drum. Perhaps he fancies the Match of the Day job for himself.

But it was this tweet that got the most attention.

Gary Lineker has been spreading hate and should apologise.

from Charlie Day GIFs via Gfycat

It’s like being accused of blatant Catholicism by the Pope when you’re not even Catholic, and tweeters weren’t going to let it lie.

Farage’s latest obsession may have a silver lining.

Finally – some heartfelt advice.

Source Nigel Farage Image Screengrab