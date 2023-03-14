Nigel Farage accused Gary Lineker of spreading hate and we’re all at irony’s funeral now

Politics

The Free-speech Brigade are remarkably upset that Gary Lineker was able to say what he thought, in his own time, on his own Twitter account – and perhaps none more so than Dover beachcomber, Nigel Farage.

He’s really banging that drum. Perhaps he fancies the Match of the Day job for himself.

But it was this tweet that got the most attention.

from Charlie Day GIFs via Gfycat

It’s like being accused of blatant Catholicism by the Pope when you’re not even Catholic, and tweeters weren’t going to let it lie.

1.

2.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Irony just got murdered. https://t.co/OR0q37y9mD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2023

3.

Can you really not see the irony in this tweet, Nigel? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 11, 2023

4.

5.

The ultimate in gaslighting. https://t.co/nvB8WRgOmY — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 13, 2023

6.

7.

These could only be topped in the lack of self-awareness stakes if an actual elephant started tweeting disgusted about the size of Gary Lineker's ears… pic.twitter.com/VJFYKrcAvk — christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 13, 2023

8.

wouldn’t you be a fan of that? — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 11, 2023

9.

This is like a bit from a Stewart Lee set 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/D3Ey2se4Lk — Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) March 11, 2023

10.

"you wouldn't want Gary Lineker living next door to you" https://t.co/JbfcRN5VJ1 — Paul O'154775961 (@antic2000) March 11, 2023

11.

So glad we have Nigel Farage to explain to us the dangers of spreading hate x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) March 12, 2023

12.

Farage’s latest obsession may have a silver lining.

If you want to send your progressive loved ones a personalised birthday message from Nigel Farage, there's no longer any need to pay for it. There's a video of him WAAAHing over Gary Lineker on his timeline, that cannot be improved upon in its deliciousness. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 13, 2023

Finally – some heartfelt advice.

I’d sit this one out if I were you, Poundland Enoch. pic.twitter.com/CCGYbjBsTV — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 11, 2023

READ MORE

John Bercow brutally schooling Nigel Farage over Brexit is a supremely satisfying (but ultimately futile) watch

Source Nigel Farage Image Screengrab